SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Genentech Announces Agreement With U.S. Government

December 22, 2025 | 
2 min read

– Agreement with the U.S. government addresses prescription drug costs and encourages other wealthy nations to reward biopharmaceutical innovation –

– Influenza portfolio to be made available through TrumpRx.gov and through Genentech’s recently-launched direct-to-patient program –

– Company commitment to U.S. manufacturing, infrastructure, and R&D reaffirmed, building on the recent $50 billion investment announcement and recent groundbreaking of new manufacturing facility in North Carolina –

– Government exempts Genentech portfolio from tariffs, enabling Genentech’s continued investment and expansion of its manufacturing footprint in the U.S. –

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), announced an agreement with the U.S. government that lowers costs for state Medicaid programs, encourages other wealthy countries to reward innovation, and increases opportunities for direct patient access.



Under this agreement, Genentech is making commitments that address all four priorities set forth in the President’s July 31st letter. Genentech’s commitments include making many of the company’s medicines, including those for serious and complex diseases, available as part of Medicaid for America’s most vulnerable patients at prices comparable to those available in other wealthy countries. Genentech will also expand its recently-launched direct-to-patient program for its essential flu medicines and make the program available via TrumpRx.gov.

“Today’s agreement demonstrates our ongoing commitment to enhancing access to life-changing therapeutics, so patients may benefit from our country’s long-term commitment to innovation,” said Ashley Magargee, Chief Executive Officer of Genentech. “As the proud founder of the American biotech industry, we share the goals of the administration to address prescription drug costs and reward innovation. As always, Genentech will continue to seek solutions for lowering patient costs while increasing opportunities for patient access.”

The Company recently announced a $50 billion investment in U.S. manufacturing, infrastructure, and R&D. This includes breaking ground on a new facility in Holly Springs, North Carolina and onshoring billions of dollars in research and manufacturing to the U.S. These significant investments will bolster the economy by supporting more than 11,000 jobs, including approximately 6,500 construction jobs to develop new facilities. Additionally, these investments will create up to 1,000 highly skilled jobs at new and expanded sites, adding to the more than 25,000 Genentech employees already in the U.S.

Genentech also reached an agreement with the U.S. government for a three year exemption from tariffs, further enabling Genentech’s continued investment and expansion of its manufacturing footprint in the U.S. In addition, Genentech will not be subject to future pricing mandates.

Specific terms of the agreement remain confidential.

About Genentech

Founded nearly 50 years ago, Genentech is a leading biotechnology company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines to treat patients with serious and life-threatening medical conditions. The company, a member of the Roche Group, has headquarters in South San Francisco, California. For additional information about the company, please visit http://www.gene.com.


Contacts

Genentech Media Relations: (650) 467-6800

Dean Mastrojohn
mastrojd@gene.com
(628) 338-0174

Tracy Furey
furey.tracy@gene.com
(628) 256-5614

Northern California Government Pipeline Manufacturing
Genentech, Inc.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
2006 James Gathany Captured by James Gathany, Centers for Disease Control's biomedical photographer, this 2006 image depicted the exterior of the new "Tom Harkin Global Communications Center", otherwise known as Building 19, located on the organization's Roybal Campus in Atlanta, Georgia. The facility houses the CDC's Information Center/Library, auditoria and meeting halls, which are used to accommodate in-house staff meetings, and national/international conferences hosted by the CDC, and the National Center for Health Marketing's, Division of Creative Services, which includes a full service television broadcast facility. The exhibit area currently features the "Global Symphony", the first of several permanently installed exhibitions, and changing exhibitions that focus on a variety of public health topics. The exhibits in the Center are self-guided, and require no advance reservations. Additional curriculum-based exhibits and programming will be added in the future. Tom Harkin Global Communications Center Exhibit Area Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - 1600 Clifton Road, N.E., Atlanta, Georgia 30333 - Hours: Monday  Friday, 9 am  5 pm, except for federal holidays Admission is free - Government-issue photo ID is required for entry. Please note that CDC is a working federal facility and as such does not provide public tours of its campus and laboratories. - For more information please call 404-639-0830.
Vaccines
CDC Formally Adopts Delayed Hepatitis B Vaccine Dose
December 17, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Podcast
Lilly’s Triple Triumph, Prasad’s COVID Error, J&J’s Surprise Voucher, M&A Targets
December 17, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
COVID-19
Prasad’s Claim of 10 Pediatric Deaths From COVID-19 Shots Overblown: Report
December 15, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
complex messy management, bureaucracy,red tape,organization and innovation,business disruption, complicated business process
Regulatory
Absence of Bureaucracy at FDA Is Shooting Pharma in the Foot
December 12, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky