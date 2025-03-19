Fujirebio Enhances Supply Chain Operations with Kinaxis

Japanese biotech leader adopts orchestration to more rapidly respond to demand fluctuations

Kinaxis® (TSX:KXS), a global leader in end-to-end supply chain orchestration, today announced that Fujirebio Inc., a Japanese multinational biotechnology company, is using Kinaxis and its AI-powered supply chain orchestration platform Maestro™ to enhance and optimize its supply chain operations.





Fujirebio Inc., a consolidated subsidiary of Fujirebio Holdings Inc., is a global leader in the development, manufacturing and sales of clinical diagnostic reagents and testing equipment. Fujirebio is currently focused on strengthening and expanding its Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) by leveraging high-quality raw materials in the immunology field and advanced reagent development technologies.

To accelerate the company’s growth, Fujirebio needed to strategically link and synchronize its entire supply chain process, which spans raw material production to final product shipment and encompasses a multi-layered and complex set of operations.

“The adoption of Kinaxis is central to building a more flexible and efficient supply chain model,” said Kazuya Saito, division head of SCM division, corporate SCM division at Fujirebio Inc. “This will enable faster strategic decision-making and accelerate our efforts toward transforming our business structure. At the same time, we aim to provide new value to the healthcare industry.”

By implementing the Maestro platform, Fujirebio is working to orchestrate demand, production and procurement planning across its supply chain, enabling fast planning simulations. This will also facilitate the establishment of an S&OP (Sales and Operations Planning) process that accelerates strategic decision-making based on financial data.

“In the healthcare industry, there is a need for advanced planning management that considers manufacturing constraints and manages inventory in both quantity and financial terms. We are pleased to support Fujirebio as they advance strategic decision-making through the use of simulations,” said Phillip Teschemacher, president of APAC at Kinaxis.

To learn more about Kinaxis and its supply chain orchestration solutions, please visit Kinaxis.com.

About Fujirebio

Fujirebio, a member of H.U. Group Holdings Inc., is a global R&D-driven company constantly developing new in vitro diagnostics testing technologies and unique biomarkers with high clinical value. Our group mission is to create new value in healthcare and thereby contribute to human health and the future of medical care. Our global teams located in Japan, Asia, Europe, and the US focus on delivering products with the highest quality standards to our customers and partners. We value partnerships with other leading companies in the industry, sharing knowledge, capabilities, and critical materials to supply, develop, or manufacture diagnostic solutions on a wide variety of platforms. For more information about Fujirebio, please visit www.fujirebio.com.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis is a global leader in modern supply chain orchestration, powering complex global supply chains and supporting the people who manage them, in service of humanity. Our powerful, AI-infused supply chain orchestration platform, Maestro™, combines proprietary technologies and techniques that provide full transparency and agility across the entire supply chain — from multi-year strategic planning to last-mile delivery. We are trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today’s volatility and disruption. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

