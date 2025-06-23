Fujirebio Acquires Plasma Services Group and Strengthens Its Position as Provider of Critical and High Quality Biological Raw Materials to the IVD and Life Science Industries

MALVERN, Pa. & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#IVD--H.U. Group Holdings Inc., and its wholly owned subsidiary, Fujirebio Holdings, Inc. (hereinafter “Fujirebio”) today announced that Fujirebio Diagnostics, Inc., a subsidiary of Fujirebio, has acquired all shares of Plasma Services Group, Inc. (hereinafter “Plasma Services Group”). The transaction value has not been disclosed.

Founded in 2004, Plasma Services Group has specialized in the collection, screening and supply of high quality and rare biological materials required for R&D and manufacturing in the in vitro diagnostics (IVD) and life science industries. The company is particularly well positioned in the field of rare diseases. From its state-of-the-art FDA registered, ISO certified facility in Moorestown, NJ, USA, Plasma Services Group provides sera and other samples for materials of control reagents and calibrators for a wide range of diseases and offers sample collection services globally. For more information about Plasma Services Group please visit www.plasmaservicesgroup.com.

“We are excited to welcome Plasma Services Group, a company that has gained a solid reputation as a reliable global supplier of difficult-to-obtain biological raw materials to the life sciences industry, to the Fujirebio group of companies,” says Goki Ishikawa, President & CEO of Fujirebio Holdings, Inc. “Current and future IVD and life science partners of Fujirebio and Plasma Services Group will benefit from the synergies in our combined offer of rare samples and biological materials, which in turn further reinforce Fujirebio’s position in the market as a trusted CDMO partner.”

“For over 20 years our mission at PSG has always been rooted in serving our customers with care, integrity, and a commitment to quality,” said Nichelle Fernandez, President of Plasma Services Group. “This next chapter with Fujirebio is deeply meaningful. It allows us to stay true to who we are while preserving the personal, responsive service our customers value. Together, we’re positioned to offer even stronger support for the scientists and innovators who rely on us. Our shared commitment to consistency will have a lasting impact across the global IVD landscape.”

Advisors

Houlihan Lokey acted as exclusive financial advisor to Fujirebio.

Achelous Partners acted as exclusive financial advisor to Plasma Services Group.

About Fujirebio

Fujirebio is global R&D-driven company constantly developing new IVD testing technologies and unique biomarkers with high clinical value. Our group mission is to create new value in healthcare and thereby contribute to human health and the future of medical care. Our global teams located in Japan, Asia, Europe, and the US focus on delivering products with the highest quality standards to our customers and partners. We value CDMO partnerships with many of the world’s leading diagnostic companies, sharing knowledge, capabilities, and critical materials to supply, develop, or manufacture diagnostic solutions on a wide variety of platforms. For more information about Fujirebio, please visit www.fujirebio.com.

For media:

Public Relations Section, Public Relations/Sustainability Dept.

Phone: +81-3-6279-0884

Email: pr@hugp.com

For investors and analysts:

IR/SR Dept.

Phone: +81-3-6279-0926

Email: ir@hugp.com