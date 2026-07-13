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Fortrea Announces Date for Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Conference Call

July 13, 2026 | 
1 min read

DURHAM, N.C., July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortrea (Nasdaq: FTRE) (the “Company”), a leading global contract research organization (CRO), today announced that it will release its second quarter 2026 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET on that day to discuss the results.

To participate in the conference call, participants should pre-register via the call registration link. All registrants will receive dial-in details and a unique PIN providing access to the live call. To avoid potential delays, participants are encouraged to join at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

The live webcast can be accessed at investors.fortrea.com. A replay will be available in the Events and Presentations section of the site following the conclusion of the call.

About Fortrea

Fortrea (Nasdaq: FTRE) is a leading global provider of clinical development solutions to the life sciences industry. We partner with emerging and large biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and diagnostic companies to drive healthcare innovation that accelerates life changing therapies to patients. Fortrea provides phase I-IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology and consulting services. Fortrea’s solutions leverage three decades of experience spanning more than 20 therapeutic areas, a passion for scientific rigor, exceptional insights and a strong investigator site network. Our talented and diverse team working in about 100 countries is scaled to deliver focused and agile solutions to clients globally. Learn more about how Fortrea is streamlining drug development at Fortrea.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X and Bluesky.

Fortrea Contacts

Tracy Krumme (Investors) – 984-385-6707, tracy.krumme@fortrea.com

Sue Zaranek (Media) – 919-943-5422, media@fortrea.com

Kate Dillon (Media) – 646-818-9115, kdillon@prosek.com


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