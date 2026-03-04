Forma Life Sciences Launches U.S. Based Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for Oral Solid Dosage Development and Commercial Manufacturing in Irvine, California

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forma Life Sciences, Inc. today announced its launch as an independent, operator-owned contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on oral solid dosage formulation development, clinical manufacturing, and commercial drug product manufacturing in the United States.

Forma Life Sciences was established following BioSelective Capital Investments’ acquisition of the U.S. drug product development and manufacturing operations of BioDuro, a global contract research and manufacturing organization. The transaction included two established GMP facilities in Irvine, California with a long-standing regulatory track record supporting clinical and commercial oral solid dosage programs.

Integrated U.S. Based Oral Solid Dosage CDMO Platform

Forma operates two cGMP-compliant facilities in Irvine totaling more than 100,000 square feet and encompassing 27 GMP manufacturing suites. Both sites support:

Oral solid dosage formulation development

Clinical manufacturing for Phase I-III programs

Process scale-up and technical transfer

Commercial drug product manufacturing

The combined platform has the capacity to produce more than two billion tablet and capsule units annually.

Forma provides integrated formulation development and manufacturing services for tablets and capsules from early clinical development through commercial production. The company has deep expertise in spray-dried dispersion for amorphous solid dispersion systems, as well as commercial-scale fluid bed granulation and coating for modified-release and multiparticulate dosage forms, including matrix-based controlled- and delayed-release technologies.

Leadership with Established Operating Experience

Forma’s leadership team includes former architects of the business. The company is led by Cyrus K. Mirsaidi, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, who previously served as CEO of BioDuro from 2015 to 2021, and Armand Amin, President and Head of Business Operations at Forma, formerly a senior leader at BioDuro.

“For more than 30 years, this organization has supported the pharmaceutical supply chain,” said Cyrus Mirsaidi, Executive Chairman and CEO of Forma Life Sciences. “Forma was created to preserve that operating foundation while building a focused U.S. based CDMO platform designed for disciplined execution and long-term partnership.”

“Our industry is seeing renewed focus on domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing and supply chain resilience,” said Armand Amin, President of Forma Life Sciences. “Forma provides a durable, U.S. based development and manufacturing platform that pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners can rely on from clinical development through commercial supply.”

Forma Life Sciences began operations as an independent company in January 2026 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

