Forge Biologics Announces Eight Presentations at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 28th Annual Meeting

Oral and poster presentations will highlight data demonstrating the enhanced productivity, recovery, and consistent quality of Forge’s FUEL™ AAV manufacturing platform, addressing the industry's need for more efficient manufacturing

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forge Biologics (“Forge”), a leading manufacturer of genetic medicines and member of the Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services group, today announced that it will deliver eight presentations at the upcoming American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 28th Annual Meeting, taking place May 13-17, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The presentations include two technical session presentations, an oral presentation, and five scientific posters focused on Forge’s FUEL™ platform and manufacturing innovations for gene therapies.

“We’re proud to share Forge’s latest manufacturing advancements, underscoring our commitment to innovation as we help clients deliver transformative gene therapies to patients,” said John Maslowski, CEO and President of Forge. “Our experts will highlight how the FUEL™ AAV manufacturing platform, with its advanced technologies and product-specific optimizations, drives significant productivity gains. We’re also excited to present additional talks and posters on key analytical advances as we look toward a future of faster and more comprehensive analytics for product release.”

SESSION PRESENTATIONS

Sponsored Symposium

Title: “Great Science Needs Innovative Manufacturing Technology”

Presenters:

David Dismuke, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer

Frank Agbogbo, Ph.D., Vice President of Process Development

Adam Davis, Ph.D., Vice President of Analytical Development

Date and Time: Wednesday, May 14, 3:45-4:15 p.m. ET

Location: Room 271-273

Tools & Technology Forum

Title: “Next-Gen Sequencing: Unlocking the Potential of Future Analytical Methods – Now”

Presenter: Esko Kautto, Ph.D., Senior Scientist of Analytical Development

Date and Time: Thursday, May 15, 1:30-1:45 p.m. ET

Location: Exhibit Hall Theater



ORAL PRESENTATION

Session: 230 Pharmacology/Toxicology Studies and Analytics/Assay Development Session I

Title: “Development of Highly Sensitive Liquid Chromatography Assays to Ensure Excipient Clearance in AAV Products”

Presenter: Micah Witte, Senior Scientist, Analytical Development

Date and Time: Wednesday, May 14, 3:45 p.m. ET

Location: Room 265-268

POSTER PRESENTATIONS

Title: "Enabling Innovation Through Transition to the FUEL™ Platform: Regulatory Feedback on the Comparability of Ad Helper Plasmid pEMBR™ 1.2 vs. pEMBR™ 2.0"

Presenter: Christopher Shilling, Chief Regulatory Officer

Date and Time: Tuesday, May 13, 6:00-7:30 p.m. ET

Poster # 976

Title: “Advancing rAAV Manufacturing with Long-Read Sequencing”

Presenter: Esko Kautto, Ph.D., Senior Scientist of Analytical Development

Date and Time: Tuesday, May 13, 6:00-7:30 p.m. ET

Poster # 835

Title: “Development of a High Throughput Flow Cytometry in vitro Relative Potency Assay as an Analytical Tool to Support rAAV Process Characterization”

Presenter: Julia Zalewski, Senior Associate Scientist, Analytical Department

Date and Time: Wednesday, May 14, 5:30-7:00 p.m. ET

Poster # 1487

Title: “Fueling Technological and Process Advancements for Increased rAAV Productivity to Meet the Industry's Growing Demand”

Presenter: Corben Davis, Associate Director, Process Development

Date and Time: Thursday, May 15, 5:30-7:00 p.m. ET

Poster # 1938

Title: “Recent Advancements in Enhanced Starting Materials and Process Optimization for Manufacturing High Yield rAAV in Suspension HEK293 Cells in Single-Use Bioreactors”

Presenter: Jessie Chua, Ph.D., Senior Scientist, Process Development

Date and Time: Thursday, May 15, 5:30-7:00 p.m. ET

Poster # 1951

Full abstracts are available on the ASGCT Annual Meeting website, and conference participants can also access posters through the ASGCT website.

Forge Biologics will be at booth #1337 in the Exhibitor Hall.

About Forge Biologics

Forge Biologics, a member of Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services, is a gene therapy contract development and manufacturing company, enabling access to life-changing gene therapies by bringing them from concept to reality. Forge’s 200,000 square foot facility, the Hearth, is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, and houses 20 custom-designed cGMP suites with 20,000L of bioreactor capacity. Forge’s end-to-end, scalable plasmid and AAV manufacturing services include research-grade manufacturing, process and analytical development, cGMP manufacturing, fill and finish, and integrated regulatory support to help accelerate the timelines of transformative medicines for patients with genetic diseases. To learn more, visit www.forgebiologics.com.

Media Inquiries

Marina Corleto

Associate Director, Marketing & Communications

media@forgebiologics.com