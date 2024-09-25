FDA Roundup: September 24, 2024

SILVER SPRING, Md., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is providing an at-a-glance summary of news from around the agency:

Today, the FDA held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to highlight the completion of the 64,000 square foot expansion and renovation of the National Forensic Chemistry Center (NFCC) located in Cincinnati, Ohio. The goal of this revitalization effort was to improve FDA’s mission readiness nationally and help attract and retain highly qualified employees. The NFCC is a specialty laboratory that serves as the FDA’s national forensic laboratory providing specialized laboratory services in analytical chemistry and molecular/ microbiology related to adulteration/contamination, counterfeiting, and product tampering of FDA regulated commodities including drugs, dietary supplements, foods, cosmetics, veterinary feeds, and medical devices.

On Monday, the FDA issued a safety advisory cautioning pet owners that samples of two Answers Pet Food products made by Lystn LLC tested positive for Salmonella, a third product tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes (L. mono), and a fourth product tested positive for Salmonella and L. mono. The FDA collected and tested unopened retail samples of products after receiving three consumer complaints of illness in dogs that ate the products. The affected products are sold frozen in 4-pound (half-gallon) cartons and consist of certain batches of Answers Pet Food Raw Beef Detailed Formula for Dogs, Answers Pet Food Raw Beef Straight Formula for Dogs, and Answers Pet Food Straight Chicken Formula for Dogs. Information to help consumers identify affected batches of product can be found in the Product Information section of the advisory. These products should not be fed to pets.

On Friday, the FDA approved isatuximab-irfc (Sarclisa) with bortezomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone for adults with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT). The most common adverse reactions (≥20%) were upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, fatigue, peripheral sensory neuropathy, pneumonia, musculoskeletal pain, cataract, constipation, peripheral edema, rash, infusion-related reaction, insomnia, and COVID-19 infection. Full prescribing information for Sarclisa will be posted on Drugs@FDA.