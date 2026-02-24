SUBSCRIBE
AbbVie Backs Obesity Push With $380M API Production Expansion Project in Illinois

February 24, 2026 | 
2 min read | 
Nick Paul Taylor
Part of AbbVie’s vow to invest $100 billion in the U.S. over the next decade, the two Illinois facilities will make active ingredients for next-generation neuroscience and obesity drugs when they start operations in 2029.

AbbVie has outlined plans to spend $380 million to build two active pharmaceutical ingredient facilities at its existing campus in North Chicago, Illinois.

The project, which is part of AbbVie’s vow to invest $100 billion in the U.S. over the next decade, will give the company capacity to make APIs for next-generation neuroscience and obesity drugs. The company plans to start construction soon, expecting both facilities to be fully operational in 2029. These sites will integrate advanced manufacturing technologies with artificial intelligence.

AbbVie has 10 neuroscience candidates in Phase 1 and 2 trials, making the therapeutic area a cornerstone of the company’s clinical-phase pipeline. The company is currently less active in obesity, where its clinical pipeline is limited to a Phase 1 program licensed from Gubra. However, AbbVie has indicated interest in striking deals for more obesity drugs. The $380 million API expansion plan shows the company is investing in the manufacturing infrastructure that is key to success in the high-volume obesity market.

AbbVie expects to hire 300 people to support the facilities, including engineers, scientists, manufacturing operators and lab technicians. The company, which is based in North Chicago, employs more than 11,500 people in Illinois.

The investment is part of a broader push to add API capacity and expand in North Chicago. AbbVie broke ground in September 2025 on a $195 million facility. The pharma is building the chemical synthesis facility to reshore the production of neuroscience, immunology and oncology APIs from Europe and Asia.

AbbVie plans to create 50 full-time jobs at the plant that is already under construction. The company has committed to creating at least 350 new full-time jobs in Illinois under its agreement with the state and plans to create 350 jobs across the API facilities.

While AbbVie’s API expansion drive is centered on Illinois, the drugmaker’s broader reshoring effort has crossed the U.S. AbbVie struck a deal to buy an Arizona drug delivery device manufacturing facility from West Pharmaceutical Services in January 2025. The company began a $70 million expansion of a site in Massachusetts in September 2025 to grow its biologics manufacturing capabilities.

The projects are part of an ongoing wave of investments. AbbVie is currently in discussions with multiple U.S. states about potential manufacturing investments and expects to announce more projects this year. AbbVie spent $1.2 billion to acquire property and equipment last year, up from $974 million in 2024 and $777 million in 2023.

