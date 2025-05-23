FDA Approves Genentech’s Susvimo for Diabetic Retinopathy

– Susvimo can help people with diabetic retinopathy (DR) maintain their vision and prevent progression to blindness with only one treatment every nine months –

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Susvimo® (ranibizumab injection) 100 mg/mL for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy (DR), a potentially blinding condition that affects almost 10 million people in the U.S. and more than 100 million people globally. It is the first and only FDA-approved continuous delivery treatment shown to maintain vision in people with DR with just one refill every nine months. Susvimo is now available to U.S. retina specialists and their patients with DR who have previously responded to at least two anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) injections.

“The approval of Susvimo for diabetic retinopathy expands treatment options for patients, offering predictable and immediate durability after implantation with only one treatment every nine months,” said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development. “Many patients with common retinal conditions seek alternative treatment options like Susvimo that can help preserve vision with longer intervals between treatments than regular eye injections.”

“Susvimo is a compelling new treatment for patients at risk of vision loss from progression of diabetic retinopathy,” said vitreoretinal surgeon, Carl Awh, M.D., Tennessee Retina, Tennessee. “I am delighted to have this far more durable treatment available for my patients.”

The FDA decision was based on positive one-year results from the Phase III Pavilion study. People with DR who received Susvimo refilled every nine months achieved superior improvements on the Diabetic Retinopathy Severity Scale (DRSS). This means there was a reduction in the severity of eye damage caused by diabetes, compared with those under monthly clinical observation who were treated with anti-VEGF injections as needed based on disease progression. Additionally, none of the participants receiving Susvimo required supplemental treatment at one year. Safety was consistent with the known safety profile for Susvimo.

Susvimo provides continuous delivery of a customized formulation of ranibizumab via the Port Delivery Platform, while other currently approved treatments may require eye injections as often as once per month. The Port Delivery Platform is a refillable eye implant surgically inserted into the eye during a one-time, outpatient procedure, which introduces medicine directly into the eye, addressing certain retinal conditions that can cause vision loss.

Genentech is committed to helping people access the medicines they are prescribed and will be offering comprehensive services for people prescribed Susvimo to help minimize barriers to access and reimbursement. Patients can call 833-EYE-GENE for more information. For people who qualify, Genentech offers patient assistance programs through Genentech Access Solutions. More information is also available at (866) 4ACCESS/(866) 422-2377 or https://www.Genentech-Access.com.

About Diabetic Retinopathy (DR)

Diabetic retinopathy (DR) affects almost 10 million people in the U.S. and more than 100 million people globally, accounting for almost 5% of all cases of blindness. DR can lead to the development of DME, which is a leading cause of vision loss, affecting around 29 million adults worldwide. The longer a person has diabetes, especially if it is poorly controlled, the higher the risk of developing diabetic retinopathy and vision loss. Diabetic retinopathy occurs when blood vessels in the retina become damaged. This can cause vision loss or distortion when the abnormal vessels leak blood or fluid into the eye.

About the Pavilion Study

Pavilion (NCT04503551) is a multicenter, randomized, U.S.-based Phase III study evaluating the efficacy, safety and pharmacokinetics of Susvimo® (ranibizumab injection) 100 mg/mL refilled every nine months compared with people under monthly clinical observation, in 174 people with diabetic retinopathy without center-involved diabetic macular edema. Participants were randomized 5:3 to receive either Susvimo with refills every nine months or monthly clinical observation, respectively. In the Susvimo arm, participants received two loading doses of intravitreal ranibizumab, before Susvimo implantation at week 4. The primary endpoint was the proportion of participants with at least a two-step improvement from baseline on the Early Treatment Diabetic Retinopathy Study-Diabetic Retinopathy Severity Scale at week 52. Following the primary analysis, participants initially in the clinical observation arm received two ranibizumab loading doses before Susvimo implantation at week 64.

About Susvimo® (ranibizumab injection) 100 mg/mL for intravitreal use via ocular implant

Susvimo® (ranibizumab injection) 100 mg/mL for intravitreal use via ocular implant is a refillable implant surgically inserted into the eye during a one-time, outpatient procedure. Susvimo continuously delivers a customized formulation of ranibizumab over time. Susvimo is indicated for intravitreal use via the Susvimo eye implant only. Ranibizumab is a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor designed to bind to and inhibit VEGF-A, a protein that has been shown to play a critical role in the formation of new blood vessels and the leakiness of the vessels. Susvimo was previously called the Port Delivery System with ranibizumab in the U.S.

The customized formulation of ranibizumab delivered by Susvimo is different from the ranibizumab intravitreal injection, a medicine marketed as Lucentis® (ranibizumab injection), which is approved to treat wet, or neovascular, age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and other retinal diseases. Lucentis was first approved for wet AMD by the FDA in 2006. Genentech is also developing DutaFabs – the next generation of bispecific antibodies designed for increased efficacy and durability – tailored for continuous delivery via the Port Delivery implant.

Susvimo Indication

SUSVIMO (ranibizumab injection) 100 mg/mL for intravitreal use via ocular implant is indicated for the treatment of patients with Neovascular (wet) Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD), diabetic macular edema (DME), and diabetic retinopathy (DR) who have previously responded to at least two intravitreal injections of a Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor inhibitor medication.

Susvimo Important Safety Information

WARNING: ENDOPHTHALMITIS

The SUSVIMO implant has been associated with an up to 3-fold higher rate of endophthalmitis than monthly intravitreal injections of ranibizumab.

Warnings and Precautions:

The SUSVIMO implant and the procedures associated with inserting, filling, refilling, and (if medically necessary) removing the implant can cause other serious side effects, including:

An eye infection (endophthalmitis). Endophthalmitis is an infection of the eyeball that can cause permanent damage to your eye, including blindness. Endophthalmitis requires urgent (same-day) medical or surgical treatment.

Endophthalmitis is an infection of the eyeball that can cause permanent damage to your eye, including blindness. Endophthalmitis requires urgent (same-day) medical or surgical treatment. A missing layer on top of the white part of the eye (conjunctival erosion). Conjunctival erosion is an area that becomes missing (defect) in the layer (conjunctiva) that covers the white part of the eye, which may result in exposure of the implant. Conjunctival erosion may require surgical treatment.

Conjunctival erosion is an area that becomes missing (defect) in the layer (conjunctiva) that covers the white part of the eye, which may result in exposure of the implant. Conjunctival erosion may require surgical treatment. An opening of the layer that covers the white part of the eye (conjunctival retraction). Conjunctival retraction is an opening or gaping in the layer (conjunctiva) that covers the white part of the eye, which may cause the implant to be exposed. Conjunctival retraction may require surgical treatment.

Conjunctival retraction is an opening or gaping in the layer (conjunctiva) that covers the white part of the eye, which may cause the implant to be exposed. Conjunctival retraction may require surgical treatment. Tear and separation of layers of the retina (rhegmatogenous retinal detachment). Rhegmatogenous retinal detachment is a tear and separation of one of the layers of the retina in the back of the eye that senses light. Rhegmatogenous retinal detachment requires surgical treatment.

is a tear and separation of one of the layers of the retina in the back of the eye that senses light. Rhegmatogenous retinal detachment requires surgical treatment. Implant movement (implant dislocation): This movement may require surgical treatment to correct.

This movement may require surgical treatment to correct. Implant damage: Damage to the implant that prevents continued treatment (refills) with SUSVIMO. If the implant is not able to be properly refilled, a patient’s wet AMD may be inadequately treated and a physician may remove the implant and/or change the treatment.

Damage to the implant that prevents continued treatment (refills) with SUSVIMO. If the implant is not able to be properly refilled, a patient’s wet AMD may be inadequately treated and a physician may remove the implant and/or change the treatment. Bleeding (vitreous hemorrhage): Vitreous hemorrhage is bleeding within the gel-like substance (vitreous) inside of your eye. This may require an additional eye surgery.

Vitreous hemorrhage is bleeding within the gel-like substance (vitreous) inside of your eye. This may require an additional eye surgery. Bump on top of the white layer of the eye (conjunctival bleb): conjunctival bleb is a small bulge in the layer (conjunctiva) that covers the white part of the eye where the implant is inserted. This may be due to leakage of fluid from the inside of the eye. This may require medical or surgical treatment.

conjunctival bleb is a small bulge in the layer (conjunctiva) that covers the white part of the eye where the implant is inserted. This may be due to leakage of fluid from the inside of the eye. This may require medical or surgical treatment. Temporary decrease in vision after the SUSVIMO procedure.

Who should not receive SUSVIMO?

Patients who have an infection in or around their eye, have active inflammation in their eye, or have had an allergic reaction to ranibizumab or any of its ingredients in SUSVIMO in the past.

Information for patients who are of childbearing potential

If patients are pregnant, think that they might be pregnant, or plan to become pregnant. It is not known if SUSVIMO will harm an unborn baby. Patients should use birth control (contraception) during treatment with SUSVIMO and for 12 months after the last refill of SUSVIMO.

If patients are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. SUSVIMO is not recommended during breastfeeding. It is not known if SUSVIMO passes into breast milk.

Adverse Reactions

The most common adverse reactions were blood on the white of the eye, redness in the white of the eye, sensitivity to light), and eye pain. These are not all the possible side effects of SUSVIMO.

You may report side effects to the FDA at (800) FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch. You may also report side effects to Genentech at (888) 835-2555.

Please see additional Important Safety Information in the full SUSVIMO Prescribing Information, including BOXED WARNING or visit https://www.Susvimo.com.

About Lucentis® (ranibizumab injection)

Lucentis® is a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor designed to bind to and inhibit VEGF-A, a protein that is believed to play a critical role in the formation of new blood vessels (angiogenesis) and the hyperpermeability (leakiness) of the vessels.

Lucentis is FDA-approved for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), macular edema following retinal vein occlusion (RVO), diabetic macular edema (DME), diabetic retinopathy (DR) and myopic choroidal neovascularization (mCNV).

Lucentis was developed by Genentech, a member of the Roche Group. The company retains commercial rights in the United States and Novartis has exclusive commercial rights for the rest of the world.

Outside the United States, Lucentis is approved in more than 120 countries to treat adult patients with wet AMD, and for the treatment of visual impairment due to DME, due to macular edema secondary to both branch retinal vein occlusion (BRVO) and central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO), and due to choroidal neovascularization (CNV).

Lucentis Important Safety Information

Lucentis is contraindicated in patients with ocular or periocular infections or known hypersensitivity to ranibizumab or any of the excipients in Lucentis. Hypersensitivity reactions may manifest as severe intraocular inflammation.

Intravitreal injections, including those with Lucentis, have been associated with endophthalmitis, retinal detachment, and iatrogenic traumatic cataract.

Increases in intraocular pressure have been noted both pre-injection and post-injection with Lucentis.

Although there was a low rate of arterial thromboembolic events (ATEs) observed in the Lucentis clinical trials, there is a potential risk of ATEs following intravitreal use of VEGF inhibitors. ATEs are defined as nonfatal stroke, nonfatal myocardial infarction, or vascular death (including deaths of unknown cause).

Fatal events occurred more frequently in patients with DME and DR at baseline treated monthly with Lucentis compared with control. Although the rate of fatal events was low and included causes of death typical of patients with advanced diabetic complications, a potential relationship between these events and intravitreal use of VEGF inhibitors cannot be excluded.

Retinal vasculitis and/or retinal vascular occlusion have been reported. Patients should be instructed to report any change in vision without delay.

In the Lucentis Phase III clinical trials, the most common ocular side effects included conjunctival hemorrhage, eye pain, vitreous floaters, and increased intraocular pressure. The most common non-ocular side effects included nasopharyngitis, anemia, nausea, and cough.

You may report side effects to the FDA at (800) FDA-1088 or http://www.fda.gov/medwatch. You may also report side effects to Genentech at (888) 835-2555.

For additional safety information, please see Lucentis full Prescribing Information, available here: http://www.gene.com/download/pdf/lucentis_prescribing.pdf.

About Genentech in Ophthalmology

Genentech is researching and developing new treatments for people living with a range of eye diseases that cause significant visual impairment and blindness, including wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic macular edema (DME), diabetic retinopathy (DR), geographic atrophy (GA) and other retinal diseases.

About Genentech

Founded more than 40 years ago, Genentech is a leading biotechnology company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines to treat patients with serious and life-threatening medical conditions. The company, a member of the Roche Group, has headquarters in South San Francisco, California. For additional information about the company, please visit https://www.gene.com.

