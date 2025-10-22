Exosome Technology Licensed to PranaX Published in Nature Communications

HOUSTON, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PranaX Corporation, a leading biotechnology company specializing in regenerative biologics, has announced that a study concerning the exosome manufacturing technology exclusively licensed for non-cancer indications from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center was published in Nature Communications. The study was led by Valerie S. Kalluri, MD/PhD, MBA and Raghu Kalluri MD/PhD, both scientific co-founders of PranaX Corporation.

The manufacturing technology used in this study, titled "Engineered exosomes with KRASG12D specific siRNA in pancreatic cancer: a phase I study with immunological correlates," was developed at MD Anderson and is the platform that PranaX has exclusively licensed in non-cancer indications for exosome manufacturing, engineering, and future therapeutic applications. PranaX will combine in-house regenerative medicine technology with this licensed technology to advance exosomes in regenerative medicine through evidence-based science.

"Confirmation that this proprietary manufacturing technology has been peer-reviewed and published in Nature Communications is incredibly exciting," opines Steven J. Greco, PhD, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of PranaX Corporation. "The study shows that our licensed technology is safe in an FDA approved clinical trial with no serious adverse events, even at escalated doses, affirming our belief in the science and safety of exosomes."

"This study demonstrates that our licensed technology has proven safe in an initial human study, a critical milestone in the development of exosome-based therapeutics," said Phillip Maderia, Chief Executive Officer at PranaX. "This achievement underscores PranaX's commitment to advancing our MSC-derived exosome platform and harnessing its potential to support wellness and help individuals live healthier, more fulfilling lives."

PranaX will continue to leverage this validated platform to pioneer safe and effective exosome-based products and services, advancing its mission to deliver transformative regenerative medicine solutions.

About PranaX Corporation

PranaX is a regenerative medicine biotechnology company dedicated to harnessing stem cell-derived exosomes through evidence-based science. The company's overarching mission is to unlock the properties of exosomes to promote wellness and lead individuals towards healthier, more fulfilling lives. The company's research, development, and manufacturing operations are headquartered within the Levit Green life science campus in Houston, Texas.

Disclosure

Dr. Valerie Kalluri and Dr. Raghu Kalluri have personal financial relationships with PranaX, and these relationships have been disclosed to MD Anderson's Conflict of Interest Committee in accordance with institutional policy.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exosome-technology-licensed-to-pranax-published-in-nature-communications-302589424.html

SOURCE PranaX