Evinova and Bristol Myers Squibb Forge Strategic Collaboration to Optimize Clinical Development with Artificial Intelligence

Agreement will leverage Evinova’s innovative AI-native platform to improve trial design, accelerate timelines, and enhance cost efficiency

BAAR, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evinova today announced that Bristol Myers Squibb has signed an agreement to optimize clinical trials with Evinova’s AI-native clinical development platform. Under the terms of the agreement, Bristol Myers Squibb will deploy the Cost Optimizer module of Evinova’s Study Designer across the company’s global portfolio, harnessing advanced artificial intelligence to improve insight-driven decision making, identify productivity opportunities, and unlock more efficient trial designs that accelerate innovation and improve experience for sites and patients.

“Drug development is changing rapidly, and life science companies need partners who bring both AI leadership and clinical development expertise to successfully drive transformation,” said Cristina Duran, President of Evinova. “Evinova, founded by pharma for pharma, combines AI innovation with deep industry insight to reimagine clinical development. We’re thrilled to collaborate with Bristol Myers Squibb to drive efficiencies in drug development and accelerate breakthroughs for patients.”

“Transforming clinical development is not just an opportunity; it is an urgent necessity,” said Cristian Massacesi, MD, EVP, Chief Medical Officer & Head of Development at Bristol Myers Squibb. “For years, developing medicines has taken too long, cost too much money, and mostly resulted in failure. Digital tools and AI can help us overcome these limitations and lay the foundation for better health outcomes for countless individuals in the years to come. The decisions we make now will shape the future of medicine, accelerate progress and ensure that the benefits of scientific advancement reach those who need them most.”

Enhancing Value with Evinova’s AI-Native Platform Solutions

Evinova's industry-leading AI-native platform for clinical development harnesses agentic AI to enhance study design, streamlines processes through collaboration and enables seamless digital data flow in USDM standards. The platform also incorporates robust controls and safeguards to ensure the responsible integration of AI into clinical development. The end-to-end platform is globally scaled and brings together functionality that has delivered hundreds of millions of dollars in multi-year savings for customers.

Complementing the trial optimization solutions, Evinova’s Unified Trial Solution integrates critical study elements into an improved, connected trial experience for sponsors, sites and patients. The Unified Trial Solution app seamlessly integrates eCOA with telehealth and connected devices for remote patient monitoring (RPM) for toxicity management, removing friction points and enabling robust data collection for novel endpoints and innovative trial designs. Evinova’s human-centered approach to product development incorporates input from patients and trial site teams, evidenced by industry-leading eCOA compliance metrics and user engagement scores.

Solutions on Evinova’s AI platform are proven to accelerate timelines, reduce costs, improve data quality, enhance patient experiences, reduce the duration of adverse events and ultimately achieve better outcomes.

Partner with Us to Advance Clinical Development

Evinova invites forward-thinking organizations to join us in redefining a future where clinical development is faster, more efficient, and truly patient-centric. Pharma, biotech and CROs interested in working with us can reach out here.

About Evinova

Evinova empowers life science leaders to accelerate better health outcomes. Purpose-built by healthcare for healthcare, Evinova delivers intelligently designed digital and AI-native solutions that optimize the entire clinical development lifecycle from end to end. With proven outcomes published in Nature Medicine, Evinova’s solutions and strategies have demonstrated up to 60% improvement in patient experience, 6-month acceleration in trial delivery, and 32% reduction in costs. Evinova is a separate health tech company within the AstraZeneca group. Learn more about Evinova at www.evinova.com or on social media @Evinova.

