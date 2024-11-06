Evercore Hosts 7th Annual HealthCONx Conference, Dec. 3-5, 2024

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evercore (NYSE: EVR) will host its 7th annual HealthCONx Conference at the Loews Coral Gables Hotel in Coral Gables, Florida, Dec. 3-5, 2024.





This year’s conference features over 600 industry experts and corporate leaders from more than 225 leading healthcare companies. Across three days, guests will have the opportunity to attend panels, fireside chats, scheduled investor meetings and company-hosted dinners while directly engaging with key industry professionals.

The participating public and private companies will cover all the major healthcare verticals over the entirety of the event, including Biotechnology, Major/Specialty Pharma, Healthcare Distribution, Services & Technology, Life Science Tools & Diagnostics, and Healthcare Facilities & Managed Care.

Marc Harris, Evercore ISI director of research, said, “As we gather for the 7th annual HealthCONx Conference, Evercore is thrilled to showcase a diverse array of pioneering companies at the forefront of healthcare innovation. This event is a testament to the transformative work being done across the industry, from groundbreaking therapies to cutting-edge technologies, all aimed at improving patient outcomes and advancing medical science. Our talented and knowledgeable team is dedicated to facilitating meaningful connections and insights that drive forward the future of healthcare.”

This is an invite-only event. Institutional investors may contact their Evercore ISI salesperson for additional details. Companies should contact EVRISI_Events@evercoreisi.com.

About Evercore

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic and financial significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital, delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, and provides wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com.

Contacts



Business Contact:

Marc Harris

Evercore ISI Director of Research

Communications@Evercore.com

Media Contact:

Jamie Easton

Head of Communications & External Affairs

Communications@Evercore.com

Dukas Linden PR

Evercore@dlpr.com

Investor Contact:

Katy Haber

Head of Investor Relations & ESG

InvestorRelations@Evercore.com