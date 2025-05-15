SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Eurofins Scientific SE: Director/PDMR Shareholding

May 15, 2025 | 
2 min read

LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eurofins Scientific SE (EUFI.PA) (Paris:ERF) has received various notifications of dealing from Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”). The notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with the European Market Abuse Regulation.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Analytical Bioventures S.C.A (RCS B89265)
23, Va Fleuri, L-1526 Luxembourg

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Analytical Bioventures S.C.A. is a company controlled by Eurofins Scientific S.E., CEO Dr. Gilles Martin

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Eurofins Scientific S.E.

 

b)

LEI

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Share

 

Identification code

ISIN: FR0014000MR3

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

EUR 56.034800

2000

d)

Aggregated information

 

— Aggregated volume

2000

— Price

EUR 112,069.60

e)

Date of the transaction

2025-05-13

f)

Place of the transaction

XPAR

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Analytical Bioventures S.C.A (RCS B89265)
23, Va Fleuri, L-1526 Luxembourg

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Analytical Bioventures S.C.A. is a company controlled by Eurofins Scientific S.E., CEO Dr. Gilles Martin

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Eurofins Scientific S.E.

 

b)

LEI

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Share

 

Identification code

ISIN: FR0014000MR3

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

EUR 54.564900

4000

d)

Aggregated information

 

— Aggregated volume

4000

— Price

EUR 218,259.60

e)

Date of the transaction

2025-05-14

f)

Place of the transaction

XPAR

About Eurofins – the global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins is Testing for Life. With ca. 63,000 staff across a network of more than 950 laboratories in over 1,000 companies in 60 countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods.
Eurofins Scientific S.E. shares are listed on Euronext Paris Stock Exchange.


Contacts

For more information, please visit www.eurofins.com or contact:

Investor Relations
Eurofins Scientific SE
Phone: +32 2 766 1620
E-mail: ir@sc.eurofinseu.com

Europe
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
European Union flags in front of the blurred European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium
Europe
With Tariffs Looming, EU and US Pharmas Make Demands of European Commission
April 16, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration showing large scissors cutting employees in half
Layoffs
The 5 Largest Biopharma Layoffs of Q1 2025: Updated
April 10, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Courtesy of Sarepta Therapeutics
Duchenne muscular dystrophy
Committee Recommends EU Trials of Sarepta’s Elevidys Continue, Day After Holds
April 4, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Wooden blocks with arrow and error icon. Delays and disruptions, stop the process, critical error concept
Alzheimer’s disease
EU Rejects Lilly’s Alzheimer’s Drug Kisunla, Following Same Path as Rival Leqembi
March 28, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky