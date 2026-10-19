ESMO 2026 Presentations Deepen the Evidence Base for Natera’s Oncology Portfolio and Leadership in Ultrasensitive MRD Technology

Natera and its collaborators will present 20 abstracts, including 4 rapid oral presentations
Signatera™ Genome with Phased and Structural Variants, which has achieved detection below 1 part per 10 million and an LOD95 of 1 part per million, will be featured in Natera’s ESMO program
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA and precision medicine, today announced that 20 abstracts featuring its technology will be presented at the 2026 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Annual Congress, taking place October 23–26 in Madrid, Spain.
New evidence highlights the power of Natera’s latest ultrasensitive molecular residual disease (MRD) technology, Signatera Genome with Phased and Structural Variants, which has demonstrated an industry-leading analytical limit of detection (LOD95) below 1 part per million (ppm), and detection observed significantly below 1 part per 10 million.1
Spanning tumor types and treatment modalities, multiple ESMO presentations will show that serial ctDNA testing provides meaningful clinical benefit:
- ICONIC trial in gastroesophageal cancer (abstract 2901P): Among patients treated with perioperative chemotherapy and immunotherapy, MRD clearance during neoadjuvant therapy was strongly associated with a lower risk of recurrence and a favorable pathologic response. Signatera Genome with Phased and Structural Variants detected all evaluable recurrences during surveillance, with a >7.3 month median lead time over standard imaging.
- SAGITTARIUS trial in colon cancer (abstract 808P): In this phase III trial, post-operative patients were randomized to a physician-choice adjuvant treatment plan prior to receiving MRD results to assess impact. The analysis showed that Signatera results influenced a change to providers’ pre-planned treatment for one in three patients, of which 87% were treatment de-escalated based on MRD negativity.
- Colorectal/Breast cancer (abstract 4258P): In a retrospective analysis of surveillance monitoring of stage I-III breast and colorectal cancer survivors, serial Signatera negativity was associated with an extremely low 2-year recurrence risk, which may help refine risk stratification and inform eligibility for solid organ transplant earlier than current methodologies.
- Breast cancer (abstract 1770RO): In HER2+ metastatic breast cancer, an analysis of exceptional responders on anti-HER2 therapy showed 81% with sustained MRD-negativity during serial monitoring, supporting the potential for Signatera-guided de-escalation.
- MDT-Bridge trial in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) (abstract LBA62): This phase II trial evaluated MRD clearance from baseline to pre-surgery/pre-CRT using the Clarity™ assay with phased variant technology.
- MRD-guided reflex to liquid CGP drives actionable treatment decisions (abstract 4260P): In a cohort of 50 patients across 10 tumor types, Signatera, complemented by reflex to blood-based comprehensive genomic profiling (liquid CGP), identified clinically relevant biomarkers in 18 patients, including ESR1, BRAF, FGFR3, and BRCA2.
“We are pleased to share data at ESMO that highlights our expanding diagnostics portfolio, which includes the newest version of our ultrasensitive Signatera Genome test,” said Minetta Liu, M.D., chief medical officer, oncology and early cancer detection, Natera. “The incorporation of phased and structural variants results in the ability to detect ctDNA significantly below 1 part per 10 million and takes MRD sensitivity into a range we haven’t seen before.”
The 2026 ESMO program featuring Natera’s technologies includes:
October 23, 2026, 15:15 CET | Abstract 4258P
Presenter: Hideaki Bando, M.D., Ph.D.
Poster: Circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA)-informed risk prediction in breast (BC) and colorectal cancer (CRC) patients (pts): implications for solid organ transplant (SOT)
October 23, 2026, 15:15 CET | Abstract 4265P
Presenter: Luca Lazzari, Ph.D.
Poster: Genomic alterations and association with post-surgery circulating tumor DNA status in early-stage colon cancer
October 23, 2026, 15:15 CET | Abstract 4764P
Presenter: Yousef Zakharia, M.D.
Poster: Outcomes in patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer with divergent differentiation or histologic subtypes from NIAGARA
October 23, 2026, 15:15 CET | Abstract 3633P
Presenter: Nicholas Bingham, BS
Poster: Utility of circulating tumor DNA in patients with renal cell carcinoma at increased risk of recurrence after resection
October 23, 2026, 16:15 CET | Abstract 542RO
Presenter: Yukinori Ozaki, M.D., Ph.D.
Rapid Oral: Prognostic impact of postoperative ctDNA surveillance on relapse-free survival and molecular lead time in high-risk breast cancer: JCOG1204A1
October 23, 2026, 15:15 CET | Abstract 4462P
Presenter: Benjamin O. Herzberg, M.D.
Poster: Genomic landscape of the SKI Complex in a large multi-cancer cohort of 260,000 tumors
October 23, 2026, 15:15 CET | Abstract 4276P
Presenter: Nicholas Hornstein, M.D., Ph.D.
Poster: Quantification of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) in patients using a multi-cancer, methylation-based assay for tissue-free treatment response monitoring (tf-TRM)
October 23, 2026, 15:15 CET | Abstract 4260P
Presenter: Jason A. Mouabbi, M.D.
Poster: Clinical utility of reflex liquid comprehensive genomic profiling (LCGP) to complement tumor-informed circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) monitoring in solid tumors
October 23, 2026, 15:15 CET | Abstract 4417P
Presenter: Fizza Mughal, Ph.D.
Poster: Plasma whole-exome sequencing (pWES) reveals somatic landscape and clonal dynamics in metastatic urothelial carcinoma
October 24, 2026, 10:15 CET | Abstract 4741RO
Presenter: Matthew D. Galsky, M.D.
Rapid Oral: Exploratory analysis of molecular subtypes and association with treatment outcomes in patients (pts) with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) from NIAGARA
October 24, 2026, 12:00 CET | Abstract 574P
Presenter: Adrianne L. Rolfes, M.D.
Poster: Neoadjuvant anti-PD1 without chemotherapy in early-stage luminal B breast cancer
October 24, 2026, 12:00 CET | Abstract 583P
Presenter: Teck Long King
Poster: ≥4 positive nodes identify a population enriched for ctDNA-guided adjuvant treatment escalation in ER+/HER2- early breast cancer
October 25, 2026, 12:00 CET | Abstract 808P
Presenter: Vicente Alonso-Orduna, M.D.
Poster: ctDNA negativity influences adjuvant treatment decisions: a paired counterfactual analysis from the SAGITTARIUS trial
October 25, 2026 | Abstract 870eP
Presenter: Carlo Federici, Ph.D.
e-Poster: Cost-effectiveness of a dynamic ctDNA-guided adjuvant strategy in stage II-III colon cancer, A SAGITTARIUS model-based analysis
October 25, 2026, 12:00 CET | Abstract 810P
Presenter: Stefano Tamberi, M.D., Ph.D.
Poster: ctDNA-guided adjuvant trials may miss the molecular residual disease (MRD) window: evidence of early attrition during trial allocation
October 25, 2026, 12:00 CET | Abstract 820P
Presenter: Benjamin Weinberg, M.D.
Poster: Leronlimab (LRM) in combination with trifluridine/tipiracil (TAS-102) plus bevacizumab (BEV) in metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC): The phase 2 CLOVER study
October 25, 2026, 12:00 CET | Abstract 3542P
Presenter: Torben Van Zijp
Poster: Organ preservation in rectal cancer after neoadjuvant radiotherapy, bevacizumab and atezolizumab: Translational analysis from the TARZAN study
October 25, 2026, 12:00 CET | Abstract 2901P
Presenter: Marco Gerlinger, M.D., FRCP
Poster: Clinical performance of the Signatera Genome assay in patients with localized gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas (GEA) treated with peri-operative FLOT and immunotherapy: ICONIC trial
October 26, 2026, 10:15 CET | Abstract 1770RO
Presenter: Kazuki Nozawa, M.D.
Rapid Oral: Ultra-sensitive MRD assessment in long-term complete responders to anti-HER2 therapy in HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer: Initial results from HER2-CR study
October 26, 2026, 10:15 CET | Abstract LBA62
Presenter: Jonathan Spicer, M.D., Ph.D.
Rapid Oral: ctDNA clearance (CL) during neoadjuvant treatment (neoadj Tx) and its association with outcomes in patients (pts) with resectable/borderline resectable stage IIB–IIIB NSCLC from MDT-BRIDGE
References
- William B, Galanina N, Iqbal M, et al. ctDNA-Based MRD as a Dynamic Biomarker for Monitoring Treatment Response and Relapse in Lymphoma. SOHO 2026 Annual Meeting, Houston, TX, September 9-12, 2026.
About Natera
Natera is a global leader in cell-free DNA and precision medicine, dedicated to oncology, women’s health, and organ health. We aim to make personalized genetic testing and diagnostics part of the standard-of-care to protect health and inform earlier, more targeted interventions that help lead to longer, healthier lives. Natera’s tests are supported by more than 400 peer-reviewed publications that demonstrate excellent performance. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in Austin, Texas, and San Carlos, California, and through Foresight Diagnostics, its subsidiary, operates an ISO 27001-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory certified under CLIA in Boulder, Colorado. For more information, visit www.natera.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not a representation that Natera’s plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Natera’s expectations as of the date of this press release, and Natera disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including with respect to our efforts to develop and commercialize new product offerings, whether the results of clinical or other studies will support the use of our product offerings, the impact of results of such studies, our expectations of the reliability, accuracy, and performance of our tests, or of the benefits of our tests and product offerings to patients, providers, and payers. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in "Risk Factors" in Natera’s recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, and in other filings Natera makes with the SEC from time to time. These documents are available at www.natera.com/investors and www.sec.gov.
Contacts
Investor Relations: Mike Brophy, CFO, Natera, Inc., investor@natera.com
Media: Lesley Bogdanow, VP of Corporate Communications, Natera, Inc., pr@natera.com