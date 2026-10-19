ESMO 2026 Presentations Deepen the Evidence Base for Natera’s Oncology Portfolio and Leadership in Ultrasensitive MRD Technology

Natera and its collaborators will present 20 abstracts, including 4 rapid oral presentations

Signatera™ Genome with Phased and Structural Variants, which has achieved detection below 1 part per 10 million and an LOD95 of 1 part per million, will be featured in Natera’s ESMO program

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA and precision medicine, today announced that 20 abstracts featuring its technology will be presented at the 2026 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Annual Congress, taking place October 23–26 in Madrid, Spain.

New evidence highlights the power of Natera’s latest ultrasensitive molecular residual disease (MRD) technology, Signatera Genome with Phased and Structural Variants, which has demonstrated an industry-leading analytical limit of detection (LOD95) below 1 part per million (ppm), and detection observed significantly below 1 part per 10 million.1

Spanning tumor types and treatment modalities, multiple ESMO presentations will show that serial ctDNA testing provides meaningful clinical benefit:

ICONIC trial in gastroesophageal cancer (abstract 2901P): Among patients treated with perioperative chemotherapy and immunotherapy, MRD clearance during neoadjuvant therapy was strongly associated with a lower risk of recurrence and a favorable pathologic response. Signatera Genome with Phased and Structural Variants detected all evaluable recurrences during surveillance, with a >7.3 month median lead time over standard imaging.

Among patients treated with perioperative chemotherapy and immunotherapy, MRD clearance during neoadjuvant therapy was strongly associated with a lower risk of recurrence and a favorable pathologic response. Signatera Genome with Phased and Structural Variants detected all evaluable recurrences during surveillance, with a >7.3 month median lead time over standard imaging. SAGITTARIUS trial in colon cancer (abstract 808P): In this phase III trial, post-operative patients were randomized to a physician-choice adjuvant treatment plan prior to receiving MRD results to assess impact. The analysis showed that Signatera results influenced a change to providers’ pre-planned treatment for one in three patients, of which 87% were treatment de-escalated based on MRD negativity.

In this phase III trial, post-operative patients were randomized to a physician-choice adjuvant treatment plan prior to receiving MRD results to assess impact. The analysis showed that Signatera results influenced a change to providers’ pre-planned treatment for one in three patients, of which 87% were treatment de-escalated based on MRD negativity. Colorectal/Breast cancer (abstract 4258P): In a retrospective analysis of surveillance monitoring of stage I-III breast and colorectal cancer survivors, serial Signatera negativity was associated with an extremely low 2-year recurrence risk, which may help refine risk stratification and inform eligibility for solid organ transplant earlier than current methodologies.

In a retrospective analysis of surveillance monitoring of stage I-III breast and colorectal cancer survivors, serial Signatera negativity was associated with an extremely low 2-year recurrence risk, which may help refine risk stratification and inform eligibility for solid organ transplant earlier than current methodologies. Breast cancer (abstract 1770RO): In HER2+ metastatic breast cancer, an analysis of exceptional responders on anti-HER2 therapy showed 81% with sustained MRD-negativity during serial monitoring, supporting the potential for Signatera-guided de-escalation.

In HER2+ metastatic breast cancer, an analysis of exceptional responders on anti-HER2 therapy showed 81% with sustained MRD-negativity during serial monitoring, supporting the potential for Signatera-guided de-escalation. MDT-Bridge trial in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) (abstract LBA62) : This phase II trial evaluated MRD clearance from baseline to pre-surgery/pre-CRT using the Clarity ™ assay with phased variant technology.

: This phase II trial evaluated MRD clearance from baseline to pre-surgery/pre-CRT using the Clarity assay with technology. MRD-guided reflex to liquid CGP drives actionable treatment decisions (abstract 4260P): In a cohort of 50 patients across 10 tumor types, Signatera, complemented by reflex to blood-based comprehensive genomic profiling (liquid CGP), identified clinically relevant biomarkers in 18 patients, including ESR1, BRAF, FGFR3, and BRCA2.

“We are pleased to share data at ESMO that highlights our expanding diagnostics portfolio, which includes the newest version of our ultrasensitive Signatera Genome test,” said Minetta Liu, M.D., chief medical officer, oncology and early cancer detection, Natera. “The incorporation of phased and structural variants results in the ability to detect ctDNA significantly below 1 part per 10 million and takes MRD sensitivity into a range we haven’t seen before.”

The 2026 ESMO program featuring Natera’s technologies includes:

October 23, 2026, 15:15 CET | Abstract 4258P

Presenter: Hideaki Bando, M.D., Ph.D.

Poster: Circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA)-informed risk prediction in breast (BC) and colorectal cancer (CRC) patients (pts): implications for solid organ transplant (SOT)

October 23, 2026, 15:15 CET | Abstract 4265P

Presenter: Luca Lazzari, Ph.D.

Poster: Genomic alterations and association with post-surgery circulating tumor DNA status in early-stage colon cancer

October 23, 2026, 15:15 CET | Abstract 4764P

Presenter: Yousef Zakharia, M.D.

Poster: Outcomes in patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer with divergent differentiation or histologic subtypes from NIAGARA

October 23, 2026, 15:15 CET | Abstract 3633P

Presenter: Nicholas Bingham, BS

Poster: Utility of circulating tumor DNA in patients with renal cell carcinoma at increased risk of recurrence after resection

October 23, 2026, 16:15 CET | Abstract 542RO

Presenter: Yukinori Ozaki, M.D., Ph.D.

Rapid Oral: Prognostic impact of postoperative ctDNA surveillance on relapse-free survival and molecular lead time in high-risk breast cancer: JCOG1204A1

October 23, 2026, 15:15 CET | Abstract 4462P

Presenter: Benjamin O. Herzberg, M.D.

Poster: Genomic landscape of the SKI Complex in a large multi-cancer cohort of 260,000 tumors

October 23, 2026, 15:15 CET | Abstract 4276P

Presenter: Nicholas Hornstein, M.D., Ph.D.

Poster: Quantification of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) in patients using a multi-cancer, methylation-based assay for tissue-free treatment response monitoring (tf-TRM)

October 23, 2026, 15:15 CET | Abstract 4260P

Presenter: Jason A. Mouabbi, M.D.

Poster: Clinical utility of reflex liquid comprehensive genomic profiling (LCGP) to complement tumor-informed circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) monitoring in solid tumors

October 23, 2026, 15:15 CET | Abstract 4417P

Presenter: Fizza Mughal, Ph.D.

Poster: Plasma whole-exome sequencing (pWES) reveals somatic landscape and clonal dynamics in metastatic urothelial carcinoma

October 24, 2026, 10:15 CET | Abstract 4741RO

Presenter: Matthew D. Galsky, M.D.

Rapid Oral: Exploratory analysis of molecular subtypes and association with treatment outcomes in patients (pts) with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) from NIAGARA

October 24, 2026, 12:00 CET | Abstract 574P

Presenter: Adrianne L. Rolfes, M.D.

Poster: Neoadjuvant anti-PD1 without chemotherapy in early-stage luminal B breast cancer

October 24, 2026, 12:00 CET | Abstract 583P

Presenter: Teck Long King

Poster: ≥4 positive nodes identify a population enriched for ctDNA-guided adjuvant treatment escalation in ER+/HER2- early breast cancer

October 25, 2026, 12:00 CET | Abstract 808P

Presenter: Vicente Alonso-Orduna, M.D.

Poster: ctDNA negativity influences adjuvant treatment decisions: a paired counterfactual analysis from the SAGITTARIUS trial

October 25, 2026 | Abstract 870eP

Presenter: Carlo Federici, Ph.D.

e-Poster: Cost-effectiveness of a dynamic ctDNA-guided adjuvant strategy in stage II-III colon cancer, A SAGITTARIUS model-based analysis

October 25, 2026, 12:00 CET | Abstract 810P

Presenter: Stefano Tamberi, M.D., Ph.D.

Poster: ctDNA-guided adjuvant trials may miss the molecular residual disease (MRD) window: evidence of early attrition during trial allocation

October 25, 2026, 12:00 CET | Abstract 820P

Presenter: Benjamin Weinberg, M.D.

Poster: Leronlimab (LRM) in combination with trifluridine/tipiracil (TAS-102) plus bevacizumab (BEV) in metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC): The phase 2 CLOVER study

October 25, 2026, 12:00 CET | Abstract 3542P

Presenter: Torben Van Zijp

Poster: Organ preservation in rectal cancer after neoadjuvant radiotherapy, bevacizumab and atezolizumab: Translational analysis from the TARZAN study

October 25, 2026, 12:00 CET | Abstract 2901P

Presenter: Marco Gerlinger, M.D., FRCP

Poster: Clinical performance of the Signatera Genome assay in patients with localized gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas (GEA) treated with peri-operative FLOT and immunotherapy: ICONIC trial

October 26, 2026, 10:15 CET | Abstract 1770RO

Presenter: Kazuki Nozawa, M.D.

Rapid Oral: Ultra-sensitive MRD assessment in long-term complete responders to anti-HER2 therapy in HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer: Initial results from HER2-CR study

October 26, 2026, 10:15 CET | Abstract LBA62

Presenter: Jonathan Spicer, M.D., Ph.D.

Rapid Oral: ctDNA clearance (CL) during neoadjuvant treatment (neoadj Tx) and its association with outcomes in patients (pts) with resectable/borderline resectable stage IIB–IIIB NSCLC from MDT-BRIDGE

References

William B, Galanina N, Iqbal M, et al. ctDNA-Based MRD as a Dynamic Biomarker for Monitoring Treatment Response and Relapse in Lymphoma. SOHO 2026 Annual Meeting, Houston, TX, September 9-12, 2026.

About Natera

Natera is a global leader in cell-free DNA and precision medicine, dedicated to oncology, women’s health, and organ health. We aim to make personalized genetic testing and diagnostics part of the standard-of-care to protect health and inform earlier, more targeted interventions that help lead to longer, healthier lives. Natera’s tests are supported by more than 400 peer-reviewed publications that demonstrate excellent performance. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in Austin, Texas, and San Carlos, California, and through Foresight Diagnostics, its subsidiary, operates an ISO 27001-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory certified under CLIA in Boulder, Colorado. For more information, visit www.natera.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not a representation that Natera’s plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Natera’s expectations as of the date of this press release, and Natera disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including with respect to our efforts to develop and commercialize new product offerings, whether the results of clinical or other studies will support the use of our product offerings, the impact of results of such studies, our expectations of the reliability, accuracy, and performance of our tests, or of the benefits of our tests and product offerings to patients, providers, and payers. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in "Risk Factors" in Natera’s recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, and in other filings Natera makes with the SEC from time to time. These documents are available at www.natera.com/investors and www.sec.gov.

Investor Relations: Mike Brophy, CFO, Natera, Inc., investor@natera.com

Media: Lesley Bogdanow, VP of Corporate Communications, Natera, Inc., pr@natera.com