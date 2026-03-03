Ensysce Biosciences Announces First Peer-Reviewed Clinical Publication Demonstrating Oral Overdose Protection with MPAR(R) Technology

~ Phase 1 Data Published in Journal of Opioid Management Validates First-in-Class Overdose-Limiting Opioid Technology of PF614-MPAR ~

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) ("Ensysce" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering next-generation pain and central nervous system therapeutics designed to minimize risk of abuse and overdose, today announced the publication of the first clinical manuscript describing its MPAR® (Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance) overdose protection technology.

The paper, titled "Formulation and a Phase 1 Clinical Study of PF614-MPAR, an Oxycodone Prodrug with Oral Opioid Overdose Protection," appears online in the Journal of Opioid Management Jan/Feb 2026 issue.

https://wmpllc.org/ojs/index.php/jom/article/view/3977

PF614-MPAR is the first opioid candidate specifically designed to provide active protection against oral overdose-a limitation not addressed by currently marketed abuse-deterrent formulations. MPAR® technology is engineered to maintain therapeutic opioid exposure when taken as prescribed while automatically limiting additional opioid release when excessive numbers of pills are consumed.

Data presented in the publication demonstrate that PF614-MPAR achieved appropriate opioid plasma levels under normal dosing conditions, while preventing large increases in opioid delivery when supratherapeutic doses were administered. These findings support the potential for a fundamentally new safety paradigm in opioid analgesia. MPAR® previously received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in January 2024 based on this clinical evidence and the technology is protected by a growing intellectual property portfolio extending through 2042.

"This peer-reviewed publication marks a defining milestone not only for Ensysce, but for the field of pain medicine," said Dr. Lynn Kirkpatrick, Chief Executive Officer of Ensysce. "CDC data projects that almost 80,000 people die every year from opioid overdose of which prescription opioids factor into 12.4% of these deaths1. These numbers, which amount to 30 deaths per day, are still considered a major health crisis. Importantly, to combat against overdose, MPAR® introduces a new class of chemically programmed opioids designed to protect patients even when dosing errors or misuse occur."

The clinical work reported in this publication allowed for the optimization of the MPAR® formulation and the confirmation that the overdose-limiting mechanism functions as intended in humans. The continued support from the National Institute on Drug Abuse2 helped enable this study and the ongoing second clinical trial evaluating the MPAR® technology.

Beyond opioid analgesics, Ensysce is advancing MPAR® across additional therapeutic categories-including amphetamines and methadone-with the goal of developing safer treatments for pain, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and opioid use disorder.

¹ https://drugabusestatistics.org/opioid-epidemic/

2 Research supporting this patent was funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number DA047682.

