Enhanced Genomics and the ALBORADA Drug Discovery Institute Partner to Accelerate Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery

Enhanced Genomics’ 3D multi-omics platform harnessed to rapidly identify multiple novel therapeutic targets that were undetectable using conventional genomic approaches

Breakthrough demonstrates the potential of 3D multi-omics to revolutionize drug discovery timelines and success rates across various disease areas

CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enhanced Genomics (‘Enhanced’ or ‘the Company’), the biotechnology company pioneering 3D multi-omics to rapidly identify high-confidence, genetically validated drug targets for common diseases, today announced a strategic partnership with The ALBORADA Drug Discovery Institute at the University of Cambridge. Funded by Alzheimer’s Research UK, The ALBORADA Drug Discovery Institute is developing the next generation of treatments for the diseases that cause dementia. The partnership has already yielded novel drug targets for Alzheimer's disease, demonstrating the potential of 3D multi-omics to vastly reduce drug-discovery timelines and increase success rates across various disease areas.

Under the partnership agreement, Enhanced utilized its proprietary Promoter Capture Hi-C technology, multi-omic data, and expert knowledge to map long-range chromatin interactions, revealing crucial gene regulatory-mechanisms involved in driving Alzheimer's disease. This approach identified several novel targets, as well as corroborating targets already reported in the literature, opening new avenues for therapeutic intervention.

"Our partnership with The ALBORADA Drug Discovery Institute showcases the transformative power of 3D multi-omics in drug discovery," said Dr. Dan Turner, CSO of Enhanced Genomics. "By harnessing our unique platform, we have not only accelerated the target discovery process but also unveiled new therapeutic possibilities by harnessing the full potential of the non-coding genome. We’re confident that we can improve both timescales and success rates of target ID and drug development using 3D multi-omics."

Dr. John Skidmore, CSO at The ALBORADA Drug Discovery Institute, added: "Using the insights provided by Enhanced's technology, we have gained new actionable targets operating by a range of mechanisms. This could significantly advance our ability to develop effective treatments for Alzheimer's disease.”

Dr. Julia Dudley, Head of Strategic Programmes at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “There has been unprecedented progress in dementia drug development, but we must keep up the momentum to help find new treatments and, in time, a cure. We are delighted that The ALBORADA Drug Discovery Institute and Enhanced Genomics have joined forces to accelerate the dementia drug discovery process. Partnerships like these are bringing the worlds of academia and industry closer together, helping to speed up the discovery of potential new treatments that people with dementia so desperately need.”

Enhanced Genomics and The ALBORADA Drug Discovery Institute are now exploring opportunities to expand their partnership to other neurodegenerative diseases. The company is also open to partnerships with pharmaceutical and biotech firms interested in utilizing its 3D multi-omics platform in their own drug discovery programs.

For more information please visit: enhancedgenomics.com.

