Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Present Data for Zelicapavir, an Oral, Once-Daily, N-Protein Inhibitor, in Development for the Treatment of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, at IDWeek™ 2026

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating novel, small molecule drugs for viral infections and immunological diseases, today announced that data for zelicapavir, its oral, once-daily, N-protein inhibitor in development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), will be presented at IDWeek™ 2026 being held October 21-24, 2026 virtually and at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Poster Title: Zelicapavir Decreases Time to Complete RSV Symptom Resolution, Hospitalization and Viral Load in a Global, Randomized, Double-Blinded, Placebo (PBO)-Controlled Phase 2 Trial of High-Risk Adults

Poster Session: Novel Agents

Poster Number: 3

Date: Thursday October 22, 2026

Time: 12:15 PM - 1:30 PM ET

Location: Poster Hall B-C

Presenter: Christopher E. Harris, M.D.

The poster will be available to view on the conference platform during the conference and on the Company’s website here. Further information about IDWeek™ 2026 can be found here.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Enanta is using its robust, chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery capabilities to become a leader in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for viral infections and immunological diseases. In virology, Enanta’s clinical programs are focused on the development of first-in-disease and best-in-disease treatments for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The Company’s immunology pipeline aims to develop treatments for inflammatory diseases by targeting key drivers of the type 2 immune response, with KIT, STAT6 and MRGPRX2 inhibition.

Glecaprevir, a protease inhibitor discovered by Enanta, is part of the only treatment approved for curing both acute and chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection and is sold by AbbVie in numerous countries under the tradenames MAVYRET® (U.S.) and MAVIRET® (ex-U.S.) (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir). A portion of Enanta’s royalties from HCV products developed under its collaboration with AbbVie contribute ongoing funding to Enanta’s operations. Please visit www.enanta.com for more information.

Media and Investors Contact

Jennifer Viera

617-744-3848

jviera@enanta.com