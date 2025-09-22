Emergent BioSolutions Secures $29 Million in MCM Product Orders from International Government Partner

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) today announced it has secured new purchase orders from an international government partner for a multi-product supply agreement valued at $29 million (USD). The orders span several product offerings within Emergent’s medical countermeasures (MCM) business, including countermeasures for smallpox, anthrax and botulism threats, and reflects the increasing priority governments are placing on defense and preparedness. This is the second procurement made this year by the same government. Emergent will receive approximately $26 million in 2025, which is in addition to the more than $100 million in sales already generated year to date for its MCM portfolio outside of the U.S.

“In an increasingly dangerous world, we continue to see countries elevating their investment in defense preparedness, and these orders represent an important international partnership that taps into several key medical countermeasures across our portfolio to help address multiple threat segments,” said Joe Papa, president and CEO of Emergent. “Together with demand from the U.S. government, these international procurements reinforce the potential for our growth trajectory as part of Emergent’s multi-year transformation plan and highlights the strength of Emergent’s global footprint.”

Emergent specializes in developing, manufacturing and supplying MCMs for national security and public health preparedness. These products support how governments respond to emergencies and help protect the public from potential threats. The types and quantities of products that should be maintained in a stockpile will depend on the population requiring protection, the products available for meeting the potential threat, as well as government resources and priorities.

Recent commitments by NATO members to raise defense expenditures to five percent from two percent of GDP across a multitude of areas, coupled with the increase in focus and demand outside the U.S., experienced by Emergent’s MCM business, further supports the Company’s international expansion.

About Emergent BioSolutions

At Emergent, our mission is to protect and save lives. For over 25 years, we’ve been at work preparing those entrusted with protecting public health. We deliver protective and life-saving solutions for health threats like smallpox, mpox, botulism, Ebola, anthrax and opioid overdose emergencies. To learn more about how we help prepare communities around the world for today’s health challenges and tomorrow’s threats, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding anticipated revenue recognition in connection with Emergent’s purchase orders, are forward-looking statements. We generally identify forward-looking statements by using words like “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “future,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “position,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions or variations thereof, or the negative thereof, but these terms are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our current intentions, beliefs and expectations regarding future events based on information that is currently available. We cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statements will be accurate. Readers should realize that if underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could differ materially from our expectations. Readers are, therefore, cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and, except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect new information, events or circumstances.

There are a number of important factors that could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. Readers should consider this cautionary statement, as well as the risk factors identified in our periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, when evaluating our forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:

Richard S. Lindahl

Executive Vice President, CFO

lindahlr@ebsi.com

Media Contact:

Assal Hellmer

Vice President, Communications

mediarelations@ebsi.com