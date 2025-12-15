Emergent BioSolutions Receives U.S. FDA Approval for Drug Product Manufacturing of raxibacumab at its Winnipeg, Canada Site

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE: EBS) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved its supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for its Winnipeg, Canada facility to be added as the drug product manufacturing and testing site for raxibacumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

“We are pleased with the U.S. FDA approval of our sBLA for raxibacumab manufacturing at Emergent’s USMCA-compliant site in Winnipeg,” Joe Papa, president and CEO, Emergent. “This regulatory action further supports the advancement of our multi-year transformation strategy by building a flexible, streamlined and customer-focused manufacturing network. We will continue to take actions that progress our key turnaround priorities toward driving long-term and sustainable growth.”

This approval follows Emergent’s May 2024 announcement of a new operational plan to consolidate its manufacturing sites and concentrate operations in Winnipeg, Canada and Lansing, Michigan as part of its multi-year turnaround and transformation strategy. Emergent’s Winnipeg facility has over 45 years of experience developing and manufacturing preclinical to commercial therapeutics. Through this facility, Emergent maintains drug substance, fill/finish, and analytical testing capabilities to support the manufacturing of its medical countermeasures portfolio, as well as capacity for strategic manufacturing partnerships.

Indication and Select Important Safety Information for raxibacumab Injection

Indication

raxibacumab is indicated for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with inhalational anthrax due to Bacillus anthracis in combination with appropriate antibacterial drugs, and for prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax when alternative therapies are not available or are not appropriate.

Limitations of Use: The effectiveness of raxibacumab is based solely on efficacy studies in animal models of inhalational anthrax. There have been no studies of raxibacumab in the pediatric population; dosing in pediatric patients was derived using an extrapolation approach.

Important Safety Information

Warning: Hypersensitivity and Anaphylaxis

Hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis, have been reported during or after the administration of raxibacumab by intravenous infusion. Administer raxibacumab by intravenous infusion in monitored settings where appropriate equipment, medication (including epinephrine), and personnel trained in the management of hypersensitivity, anaphylaxis, and shock are available.

Adverse Reactions: Common adverse reactions in healthy adult subjects (≥1.5%) were injection site reaction, erythema and pain, headache, rash, pain in extremity, pruritus, and somnolence.

To report Suspected Adverse Reactions, contact Emergent BioSolutions at 1-800-768-2304 or medicalinformation@ebsi.com; or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Please see the full Prescribing Information for raxibacumab for additional safety information.

About Emergent BioSolutions

At Emergent, our mission is to protect and save lives. For over 25 years, we’ve been at work preparing those entrusted with protecting public health. We deliver protective and life-saving solutions for health threats like smallpox, mpox, botulism, Ebola, anthrax and opioid overdose emergencies. To learn more about how we help prepare communities around the world for today’s health challenges and tomorrow’s threats, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

