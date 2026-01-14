ElpasBio and Fosun Kairos Announce Commercialization Collaboration for AlloJoin® Stem Cell Therapy

SHANGHAI, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ElpasBio Holdings ("ElpasBio"), a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on regenerative medicine, today announced that it has entered into a collaboration agreement with Fosun Kairos for the commercialization of ElpasBio's investigational allogeneic human adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cell (haMPC) therapy, lotazadromcel (trade name AlloJoin®) for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis (KOA) in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, and Macau SAR.

AlloJoin® is ElpasBio's core investigational, off-the-shelf stem cell product, developed entirely in-house based on its proprietary haMPC technology platform and protected by independent intellectual property rights. The therapy is being explored for its potential to provide safe and durable symptom relief for KOA patients by suppressing inflammation and promoting the repair of damaged cartilage, with the goal of becoming the world's first approved regenerative medicine product with the potential to modify the progression of KOA. AlloJoin® is currently being studied in a Phase III pivotal clinical trial in KOA in China, following the completion of Phase I and Phase II clinical studies that demonstrated favorable safety profile, along with significant improvement in the symptoms of knee joint pain and stiffness in KOA patients. Leveraging Fosun Kairos's commercialization expertise and market insights in the cell therapy sector, ElpasBio has granted Fosun Kairos exclusive commercialization rights of AlloJoin® in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, and Macau SAR.

"Fosun Kairos carries extensive experience in the commercialization of cell therapies in China, providing a strong foundation for a robust and mutually beneficial partnership," said Tony (Bizuo) Liu, Chairman of ElpasBio. "AlloJoin® is the first stem cell drug approved in China to enter into a Phase III pivotal clinical trial with the disease modifying potential for the treatment of KOA. We believe this collaboration will accelerate the successful commercialization of AlloJoin® in China and bring us closer to addressing the significant unmet medical needs of KOA, a degenerative disease."

Wenjie Zhang, Chairman of Fosun Kairos, stated, "ElpasBio is a recognized leader in stem cell therapies, with more than a decade of dedicated expertise in the field. We are pleased to partner with ElpasBio to take responsibility for the commercialization of AlloJoin® in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, and Macau SAR. By combining Fosun Kairos's commercialization capabilities in cell therapy, we believe this product candidate with the disease-modifying potential can benefit a broader population of patients with KOA in China."

Under the terms of the agreement, ElpasBio will receive an upfront payment and milestone payments. ElpasBio will continue to be responsible for the development, regulatory registration, and manufacturing of AlloJoin® in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, and Macau SAR, and will retain all commercialization rights outside these territories.

About Knee Osteoarthritis



Knee Osteoarthritis (KOA) is an age-related degenerative joint disease characterized by joint pain, stiffness, and functional impairment, significantly impacting patients' quality of life. With China's rapidly aging population, the number of osteoarthritis patients in China is expected to reach approximately 160 million by 2025. Current common drug-based methods of management provide limited improvement, highlighting the importance of developing novel therapies to address significant unmet clinical needs.

About ElpasBio



ElpasBio Holdings is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on regenerative medicine. ElpasBio was spun off from AbelZeta Pharma, Inc. (previously known as CBMG Holdings) in 2023 and brings proven experience and capabilities in developing world-class cell therapy products. ElpasBio has more than 15 years of expertise in the stem cell field and has developed and explored multiple stem cell products across autologous and allogeneic approaches and various cell sources. ElpasBio operates GMP-compliant manufacturing and R&D facilities in Wuxi and Shanghai, China. It's core product, AlloJoin®, is the first stem cell drug in China approved to enter into Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis.

About Fosun Kairos



Founded in 2017, Fosun Kairos is the core cell therapy platform of Fosun Pharma (SSE: 600196; HKEX: 2196). In June 2021, Fosun Kairos received approval for China's first CAR-T cell therapy, Yikaida (axicabtagene ciloleucel injection), opening the new era of CAR-T therapy commercialization in China and achieving a landmark "from zero to one" breakthrough in the China cell therapy sector. As a pioneer in China's cell therapy sector and the first company to commercialize CAR-T therapies in China, Fosun Kairos is committed to the innovation and the development of a diversified product pipeline targeting to the global market. Fosun Kairos continues to strengthen its leadership in hematologic malignancies while expanding into solid tumors, autoimmune diseases, and cutting-edge technology platforms, with the ambition of becoming a global leader in cell therapy.

Forward-Looking Statements



Statements in this communication relating to plans, strategies, specific activities, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to numerous factors. Forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs and management's expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties outside of ElpasBio's control. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by law, ElpasBio does not undertake any obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

