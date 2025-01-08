Element Biosciences to Present at 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Element Biosciences, Inc., a developer of pioneering technologies to empower science, today announced that Element CEO and co-founder Molly He will be presenting a corporate update at the 43rd annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco. The presentation will take place at 8:30am PT on Monday, January 13, 2025, at The Westin St. Francis Hotel.





About Element Biosciences, Inc.

Element Biosciences is a multi-disciplinary life science company focused on developing disruptive DNA sequencing technology for research markets. Through innovating every fundamental element of a sequencing system, Element empowers customers with affordable, high-quality data and an improved user experience, which in turn will accelerate scientific discoveries and broaden the use of genomic research. To learn more about Element, please visit www.elementbiosciences.com.

Contacts



Element Biosciences

media@elembio.com