SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Element Biosciences to Present at 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 8, 2025 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Element Biosciences, Inc., a developer of pioneering technologies to empower science, today announced that Element CEO and co-founder Molly He will be presenting a corporate update at the 43rd annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco. The presentation will take place at 8:30am PT on Monday, January 13, 2025, at The Westin St. Francis Hotel.


About Element Biosciences, Inc.

Element Biosciences is a multi-disciplinary life science company focused on developing disruptive DNA sequencing technology for research markets. Through innovating every fundamental element of a sequencing system, Element empowers customers with affordable, high-quality data and an improved user experience, which in turn will accelerate scientific discoveries and broaden the use of genomic research. To learn more about Element, please visit www.elementbiosciences.com.

Contacts

Element Biosciences
media@elembio.com

Events Healthcare Southern California
Element Biosciences
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Washington, D.C., USA- January 13, 2020: FDA Sign at its headquarters in Washington DC. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA or USFDA) is a federal agency of the USA.
Approvals
Ionis’ Tryngolza Becomes First FDA-Approved Therapy for Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome
December 20, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland/
GLP-1
GLP-1s Potentially ‘Transformative’ but Could Lead to ‘Distorted’ Obesity Care: WHO
December 19, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Note paper with blood donation concept on red background
Sickle cell disease
Vertex, Beam Report SCD Cell and Gene Therapies Advances at ASH 2024
December 9, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Bladder cancer
Protara, CG Oncology Tout Promising Bladder Cancer Outcomes
December 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac