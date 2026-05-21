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Eledon Pharmaceuticals to Present New Long-Term Data from Phase 2 BESTOW Trial of Tegoprubart for the Prevention of Rejection in Kidney Transplantation at American Transplant Congress

May 20, 2026 | 
3 min read

Conference call and webcast to discuss results to be held on June 22, 2026 at 8 a.m. ET

IRVINE, Calif., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eledon”) (Nasdaq: ELDN) today announced that the Company will present new clinical data from its tegoprubart program in patients undergoing kidney transplantation in an oral and a poster presentation at the American Transplant Congress (ATC) taking place in Boston, MA from June 20-24, 2026. Results will include updated data from the Phase 2 BESTOW clinical trial and new long-term data from the Phase 2 BESTOW extension study.

Details on the presentations are below:

Oral Presentation

Title: Phase 2 BESTOW Trial: Evaluating Tegoprubart’s Safety and Efficacy in Preventing Kidney Transplant Rejection

Presenter: Andrew Adams, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Surgery and Chief Division of Transplantation, John S. Najarian Surgical Chair in Clinical Transplantation, Department of Surgery, University of Minnesota; Executive Medical Director, Solid Organ Transplant Service Line, M Health Fairview

Abstract Publication Number: 585

Session Title: Emerging Discoveries Oral Abstract Session - Kidney: Biomarkers -3

Session Date and Time: Monday, June 22, 2026, from 11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. ET

Session Room: 253BC (Level 2)

Presentation Time: 12:03 p.m. – 12:15 p.m. ET

Poster Presentation

Title: Phase 2 BESTOW Extension Trial Evaluating Tegoprubart’s Long-Term Safety and Efficacy in Preventing Kidney Transplant Rejection

Session Date and Time: Saturday, June 20, 2026, from 5:45 p.m. - 6:45 p.m. ET

Following the conference, a copy of the oral and poster presentation will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.eledon.com/news-and-events/publications-and-presentations.

Conference Call

Eledon will hold a conference call on June 22, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss updated data from the Phase 2 BESTOW clinical trial and new long-term data from the Phase 2 BESTOW extension study presented at the American Transplant Congress. The dial-in numbers are 1-800-717-1738 for domestic callers and 1-646-307-1865 for international callers. The conference ID is 84665. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.eledon.com. The webcast will be archived on the website following the completion of the call.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals and tegoprubart

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company that is developing immune-modulating therapies for the management and treatment of life-threatening conditions. The Company’s lead investigational product is tegoprubart, an anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for the CD40 Ligand, a well-validated biological target that has broad therapeutic potential. The central role of CD40L signaling in both adaptive and innate immune cell activation and function positions it as an attractive target for non-lymphocyte depleting, immunomodulatory therapeutic intervention. The Company is building upon a deep historical knowledge of anti-CD40 Ligand biology to conduct preclinical and clinical studies in kidney allograft transplantation, xenotransplantation, islet cell transplantation, liver transplantation and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Eledon is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.eledon.com.

Follow Eledon Pharmaceuticals on social media: LinkedInX

Investor Contact:

Stephen Jasper
Gilmartin Group
(858) 525 2047
stephen@gilmartinir.com

Media Contact:

Jenna Urban
CG Life
(212) 253 8881
jurban@cglife.com

Source: Eledon Pharmaceuticals


Southern California Events Data Phase 2
Eledon Pharmaceuticals
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