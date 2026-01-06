EG 427’s Clinical Data Showing Sustained Incontinence Episode Reduction with EG110A DNA Therapy Maintained at 6 Months Timepoint

Paris, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

88% reduction in urinary incontinence episodes in patients with neurogenic bladder sustained through 24 weeks

Good tolerability maintained

Enrollment and dosing of Cohort 2 in progress

Results demonstrate the ability to modulate very specifically the activity of subset of neurons and hence validate EG 427’s HERMES nrHSV-1 technology platform

Paris, France, January 06, 2026 – EG 427, a biotechnology company leading the development of pinpoint DNA medicines for prevalent chronic diseases in neurology, announced today that the promising clinical efficacy of EG110A, an 88% reduction in urinary incontinence episodes by week 12, was consistently maintained at week 24 follow-up. EG110A is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 1b/2a, open-label, dose-escalation study for the treatment of neurogenic detrusor overactivity (NDO) in people with spinal cord injury (SCI). A good safety profile in all patients was also maintained with no new safety signals. Dosing of the second cohort in the study is currently ongoing.

“Following the very promising initial clinical results at 12 weeks, we are seeing the first patients maintaining a highly clinically relevant reduction in urinary incontinence episodes at 24 weeks, a major milestone in EG110A’s clinical development,” said Cornelia Haag-Molkenteller, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer at EG 427. “For patients, this drop in incontinence episodes combined with a long-term effect could dramatically improve quality of life. We are continuing to follow these patients up to 52 weeks then will ask them to enroll into a long-term observational study. At this time we are evaluating EG110A in the next cohort at a higher dose, although these remarkable results were already achieved with the lowest dose tested.”

EG110A is a non-replicating HSV-1 vector designed to selectively silence the signals of type C sensory neurons responsible for the bladder muscle overactivity, whilst preserving other bladder controls. NDO is a common urinary bladder dysfunction caused by SCI and other neurodegenerative diseases, such as multiple sclerosis or Parkinson’s disease.

“We continue to be very encouraged with the clinical effect seen with administration of EG110A and the strong safety profile. What is truly remarkable, is that by targeting a very small number of sensory neurons, we are able to achieve such a dramatic improvement for the patients,” said Philippe Chambon, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer at EG 427. “These stellar initial clinical results with EG110A to date are only at the beginning of realizing the potential of our novel approach and our goal of safe and precise DNA medicines for patients with chronic diseases.”

The Phase 1b/2a, open-label, dose-escalation study (ClinicalTrials.gov ID: NCT06596291) is currently enrolling the second cohort of 6 adult participants with NDO following SCI, who have persistent urinary incontinence after standard of care therapy and who perform clean intermittent catheterization on a regular basis. Participants receive a single treatment course consisting of multiple intradetrusor injections of EG110A. The study is being conducted at four leading US institutions located in California, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Texas.

NDO causes uncontrolled urinary incontinence, risk of kidney damage as well as urinary tract infections than can lead to death in 5-10% of the SCI population. NDO affects most (70-84%) patients living with SCI, an estimated total of 300,000-400,000 worldwide. Altogether, NDO affects at least 2 million patients suffering from SCI, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s and other neurodegenerative diseases, across the seven major markets and has a significant impact on their quality of life. The European Association of Urology recently estimated that incontinence caused by NDO and other indications, such as overactive bladder, represents a growing economic burden of over €69.1 billion in 2023 in Europe1.

This research was supported, in part, by the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs endorsed by the Department of Defense, in the amount of $3,165,836, through the Spinal Cord Injury Research Program under Award No. HT9425-25-1-0505. Opinions, interpretations, conclusions, and recommendations are those of the author and are not necessarily endorsed by the Department of Defense.

