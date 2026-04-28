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Editas Medicine to Present New Preclinical Data Demonstrating Progress of EDIT-401 as Potential Treatment for Hyperlipidemia at Upcoming Scientific Conferences

April 28, 2026 | 
3 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a pioneering gene editing company focused on developing transformative medicines for serious diseases, today announced that five abstracts have been accepted for presentation, including one oral presentation and two poster presentations at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 2026 Annual Meeting, one oral presentation at TIDES USA 2026: Oligonucleotide and Peptide Therapeutics Conference, and one oral presentation at the 94th European Atherosclerosis Society (EAS) Congress. The Company is presenting new preclinical data, including data to support the potential of EDIT-401, its lead in vivo development candidate, to be a transformative therapy for people living with hyperlipidemia.

The complete list of Editas Medicine presentations is below.

American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 2026 Annual Meeting, May 11-15

Oral Presentation:
Title: Preclinical Development of EDIT-401, a Durable In Vivo CRISPR Gene Editing Therapy That Upregulates LDLR Protein to Lower LDL-C
Session Date and Time: Thursday, May 14, 3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. EDT
Session Title: Gene Therapy for Cardiovascular Diseases
Presentation Room: 206AB
Final Abstract Number: 380

Poster Presentations:
Title: Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics of In Vivo Gene Editing Therapy for Lowering LDL-C in Mice
Session Date and Time: Thursday, May 14, 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. EDT
Session Title: Thursday Poster Reception
Presentation Room: Exhibit and Poster Hall
Final Abstract Number: 3423

Title: In Vivo CRISPR-based Disruption of an Important Gene Repressor Element Upregulates a Compensatory Protein to Normalize Disease-Associated Biomarkers in a Knockout Mouse Disease Model
Session Date and Time: Wednesday, May 13, 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. EDT
Session Title: Wednesday Poster Reception
Presentation Room: Exhibit and Poster Hall
Final Abstract Number: 2324

TIDES USA 2026: Oligonucleotide and Peptide Therapeutics Conference, May 11-14

Oral Presentation:
Title: Transformative LDL Cholesterol Lowering In Vivo CRISPR Gene Editing Approach for Hyperlipidemia and Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease
Session Date and Time: Wednesday, May 13, 8:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. EDT
Session Title: mRNA & Genome Editing: Technology & Applications

94th European Atherosclerosis Society (EAS) Congress, May 24-27

Oral Presentation:
Title: A Transformative In Vivo CRISPR Gene Editing Medicine Upregulates LDLR and Meaningfully Reduces LDL-C in Non-Human Primates
Session Date and Time: Monday, May 25, 3:45 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. EET/9:45 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. EDT
Session Title: New Pathways for Lipid and Lipoprotein Metabolism
Presentation Room: Nana Hall
Final Abstract Number: 159

Abstracts can be accessed on the conference websites as they become available, and the presentations will be posted on the Editas Medicine website during the conferences.

About Editas Medicine
As a pioneering gene editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of CRISPR genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of transformative in vivo medicines for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize durable, precision in vivo gene editing medicines for a broad class of diseases. Editas Medicine is the exclusive licensee of Broad Institute’s Cas12a patent estate and Broad Institute and Harvard University’s Cas9 patent estates for human medicines. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.

CONTACT: Investor and Media Contacts:
ir@editasmed.com
media@editasmed.com

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