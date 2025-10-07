SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Editas Medicine Announces EDIT-401 Oral Presentation at the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT) 32nd Annual Congress and Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

October 7, 2025 
2 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a pioneering gene editing company focused on developing transformative medicines for serious diseases, today announced an oral presentation at the upcoming European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT) Congress, to be held October 7-10, 2025, in Seville, Spain.

  • European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT) Congress
    Title: A transformative LDL-cholesterol–lowering in vivo CRISPR gene editing medicine that functionally upregulates LDLR in mice and non-human primates
    Session Date and Time: Thursday, October 9, 5:00 p.m. CEST / 11:00 a.m. ET  
    Session Title: 9A: Gene Editing II, Ex Vivo Applications
    Room: Parallel A
    Presenter: Linda Burkly, Ph.D, Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, Editas Medicine 
    Final Abstract Number: OR069

Abstracts are available to registrants on the ESGCT website. The oral presentation will also be posted to the “Posters & Presentations” section of the Company’s website at the time of the presentation and will remain accessible following the event.

In addition, management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in October:

  • H.C. Wainwright Genetic Medicines Virtual Conference
    Format: Fireside Chat
    Date: Tuesday, October 14, 7:00 a.m. ET
    Location: Virtual
  • Chardan 9th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference
    Panel Discussion: Genome Editing: Next Wave Technologies
    Date: Tuesday, October 21, 8:45 a.m. ET
    Location: New York, NY

To access a live webcast of the presentations, please visit the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.editasmedicine.com. An archived replay will be available for approximately 30 days following each event.

About Editas Medicine 
As a pioneering gene editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of CRISPR genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of transformative in vivo medicines for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize durable, precision in vivo gene editing medicines for a broad class of diseases. Editas Medicine is the exclusive licensee of Broad Institute’s Cas12a patent estate and Broad Institute and Harvard University’s Cas9 patent estates for human medicines. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com. 

