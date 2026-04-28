Dyno Therapeutics to Present New Capsids and AI Advancements in Gene Delivery at the 29th American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting

Company to host a Scientific Symposium, present a talk at the invitation of the Viral Gene Transfer Vectors Committee, and present four research abstracts, including data on new AAV capsids for central nervous system and neuromuscular delivery

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dyno Therapeutics, Inc., a genetic technologies company applying artificial intelligence (AI) to solve the grand challenge of in vivo gene delivery, today announced that it will host a Scientific Symposium, present a talk at the invitation of the Viral Gene Transfer Vectors Committee, and present four research abstracts at the 29th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT), taking place May 11-15, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Each event will highlight Dyno’s accomplishments engineering adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsids to deliver genetic medicines with improved safety and efficacy compared to naturally occurring AAV capsids. Presentations will include data on newly unveiled capsids for neuromuscular delivery and for central nervous system (CNS) delivery, alongside updated results from previously released capsids Dyno-bn8 (muscle) and Dyno-yp2 (CNS). The company’s talk, titled “AI-guided design of bispecific AAVs for targeted delivery,” was selected for presentation during a session organized by the Viral Gene Transfer Vectors Committee.

Dyno will also host its own Scientific Symposium on the company's AI-designed capsid technology and covering the opportunities that technical progress in AI and delivery technology open for gene therapy developers, and for patients. Eric Kelsic, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Cofounder of Dyno Therapeutics will present on advances in the company’s AI-powered sequence design platform, AI agents that support scientific research, and its broader initiatives to accelerate the development of safe, effective, accessible gene therapies that can empower patients everywhere with genetic agency – an individual’s ability to take action at the genetic level to live a healthier life.

Dyno is also honored to be a sponsor of this year’s ASGCT Momentum Gala, which aims to celebrate and drive progress in cell and gene therapy. The event will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at 6:30 PM ET at the Harvard Art Museums.

Presentation details are as follows:

Scientific Symposium

Title: Dyno Therapeutics: Advancing AI and Delivery Frontiers to Empower Patients with Genetic Agency

Presenter: Eric Kelsic, Ph.D., Cofounder & CEO

Date and Time: Wednesday, May 13 from 12:15-1:15 PM ET

Location: Room 258ABC

Talk at the invitation of the Viral Gene Transfer Vectors Committee

Title: AI-guided design of bispecific AAVs for targeted delivery

Presenter: Adrian Veres, M.D., Ph.D.

Session: Advancements in AAV and lentivirus vectors

Date and Time: Thursday, May 14, 8:00-9:45 AM ET

Location: Room 257AB

Oral Presentations

Title: Significantly enhanced muscle tropism with reduced liver biodistribution at low doses using an optimized AAVrh74-based capsid in NHP

Presenter: Megan Cramer, Ph.D.

Session: AAV Capsid Engineering I

Date and Time: Tuesday, May 12, 8:30-9:45 AM ET

Location: Room 205ABC

Abstract: 7

Title: Next-generation neuromuscular capsid boosts muscle tropism while maintaining low liver biodistribution at IV doses less than 1e13 vg/kg in NHP

Presenter: Megan Cramer, Ph.D.

Session: AAV Capsid Engineering II

Date and Time: Wednesday, May 13, 10:15 AM-12:00 PM ET

Location: Room 210ABC

Abstract: 172

Poster Presentations

Title: A novel capsid combining near complete CNS delivery in humanized TfR1 mice with exceptional liver detargeting in mice and NHP

Presenter: Mugdha Deshpande, Ph.D.

Date and Time: Tuesday, May 12, 5:00-6:30 PM ET

Location: Poster Hall

Abstract: 1042

Title: A novel ALPL-binding capsid achieves broad CNS transduction and improved cross-species tropism upon IV delivery in rodents and non-human primates

Presenter: Daniel Bloodgood, Ph.D.

Date and Time: Tuesday, May 12, 5:00-6:30 PM ET

Location: Poster Hall

Abstract: 1043

More details about the Dyno Scientific Symposium and selected presentations are available on the ASGCT meeting website.

About Dyno Therapeutics

Dyno Therapeutics is on a mission to build high-performance genetic technologies that transform patients’ lives. Dyno applies AI to create better technologies for gene delivery and sequence design to increase “Genetic Agency” - an individual's ability to take action at the genetic level to live a healthier life - through safe, effective and widely accessible genetic treatments. With frontier AI models and high-throughput in vivo experimentation, Dyno designs optimized AAV delivery vectors that solve gene delivery challenges across a wide range of therapeutic applications including eye, muscle and CNS. Dyno partners across industries to ensure these life-transforming technologies can help as many patients as possible, including through strategic collaborations with leading gene therapy developers Astellas and Roche, and with technology companies including NVIDIA. Visit www.dynotx.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Thermal for Dyno Therapeutics

dynotx@thermalpr.com