Duly Surgeon First in Illinois to Use Tumor-Illuminating Technology for Ovarian Cancer Surgery

Duly Health and Care this month announced that Dr. Sameer Sharma , a gynecologic oncologist at Duly Health and Care's Chicagoland med­ical group, DuPage Medical Group, Ltd., is the first physician in Illinois to perform ovarian cancer surgery using Cytalux, a newly approved imaging agent that causes cancerous tissue to "glow" - and can thus help surgeons see and remove tumors with greater precision.

"Ovarian cancer surgery often comes down to what you can't see," Dr. Sharma said. "Cytalux gives us another set of eyes in the operating room. When cancer cells light up, it helps us be more precise, more confident, and ultimately more effective for our patients."

Dr. Sharma brings more than 20 years of experience in gynecologic oncology and performs about 60 advanced ovarian cancer surgeries each year, placing him among the highest-volume ovarian cancer surgeons in the country. Research shows that patients treated by experienced, high-volume surgeons have better outcomes - particularly for ovarian cancer, where complete tumor removal is critical.

Administered prior to surgery, Cytalux causes ovarian cancer cells to "glow" under a specialized camera. That enables surgeons to detect disease that may not be visible to the naked eye.

"For patients, this technology can mean the difference between leaving microscopic disease behind and removing everything we possibly can," Dr. Sharma said. "That matters - not just for today's surgery but for what comes next in their treatment and recovery."

Only a small number of specialized health systems nationwide offer Cytalux for ovarian cancer surgery, placing Duly among a select group delivering cutting-edge cancer care.

"Ovarian cancer remains one of the most deadly gynecologic cancers, claiming more than 12,000 lives each year in the United States - including nearly 500 in Illinois ," said Dr. Sharma. "Innovations like this, combined with experienced oncologic surgical care, give us new ways to push outcomes in the right direction - right here in the community."

