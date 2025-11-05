Dren Bio Receives Prestigious 2025 Prix Galien USA Award for Best Biotech Startup

– Selected by a Distinguished Jury of Global Biopharma Leaders for Dren Bio’s Outstanding Innovation, Impact, and Scientific Excellence –

SAN CARLOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dren Bio, a privately held, clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for cancer, autoimmune, and other serious diseases, announced today that it received the 2025 Prix Galien USA Award for “Best Startup” by the Galien Foundation.

The Prix Galien USA Awards honor excellence in leading-edge scientific innovation and are widely regarded as the most prestigious distinction in biopharmaceutical research and development. The 2025 award recognizes Dren Bio’s pioneering work in harnessing the body’s immune mechanisms to precisely and safely eliminate pathogenic cells.

Dren Bio’s wholly owned technologies, including its autoreactive T-cell depleter (DR-01) and proprietary Targeted Myeloid Engager and Phagocytosis platform, embody novel, highly differentiated approaches to selectively deplete disease-causing agents. Together, they exemplify the company’s mission to translate cutting-edge immunobiology into transformative therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases.

The Prix Galien USA judging committee brings together some of the most respected and accomplished figures in global biopharma, including:

Kenneth C. Frazier ( Committee Chair, Former Chairman & CEO Merck )

) Roch Doliveux ( Honorary CEO, UCB )

) Dr. Mikael Dolsten ( Former CSO & President, Pfizer Research and Development )

) Alex Gorsky ( Former CEO & Executive Chairman, Johnson & Johnson )

) Penny Heaton ( Global Therapeutic Area Head, Vaccines, Janssen )

) Sheri McCoy ( Board of Directors, AstraZeneca; Former CEO, Avon )

) Joel S. Marcus ( Executive Chairman & Founder, Alexandria )

) Elias Zerhouni (Former Head of Global R&D, Sanofi)

“We’re deeply honored by this recognition from such an esteemed jury,” said Nenad Tomasevic, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Dren Bio. “It reflects the strength of our science, the dedication of our team, and the potential of our programs to address high unmet need in both oncology and autoimmune diseases through a truly differentiated approach.”

Dren Bio’s pioneering science and swift progress also earned praise from leading immunology experts who have collaborated with the company since its inception.

“I’ve been continually impressed by Dren Bio’s scientific rigor and productivity,” said Lewis Lanier, Ph.D., University of California, San Francisco. “In just a few short years, the team has made remarkable strides in transforming outcomes for patients lacking effective therapies through a first-in-class approach that selectively depletes autoreactive cells — an extraordinary achievement.”

“Dren Bio’s work exemplifies the kind of smart, creative and transformative science that the Prix Galien Award was created to celebrate,” said Miriam Merad, M.D., Ph.D., Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. “Among the many emerging myeloid-targeting strategies, their Targeted Myeloid Engager and Phagocytosis Platform is one of the most exciting developments in the field today.”

About Dren Bio

Dren Bio is a privately held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of novel first-in-class therapeutics for cancer, autoimmune, and other serious diseases. Its lead candidate, DR-01, is being evaluated in multiple oncology and autoimmune indications. Dren Bio’s proprietary Targeted Myeloid Engager and Phagocytosis Platform is a multispecific antibody-based technology designed to induce potent depletion of disease-causing agents by engaging a novel phagocytic receptor selectively expressed on myeloid cells. The platform’s lead program, DR-0201 (now known as SAR448501), was acquired by Sanofi in May 2025. Its second platform candidate, DR-0202, advanced into first-in-human clinical studies in patients with solid tumors in Q2 2025. In addition, Dren Bio has built an extensive preclinical pipeline including additional multispecific programs generated from its platform, targeting indications in oncology, immunology, and neurology. For more information, please visit www.drenbio.com.

Company Contact:

Jeff Macfarland

EVP, Finance

ir@drenbio.com