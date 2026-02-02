SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Amgen Ends Autoimmune Alliance With Kyowa Kirin Amid Safety, Efficacy Questions

February 2, 2026 | 
2 min read | 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Amgen's office in Tampa, Florida

iStock, JHVEPhoto

A Phase III readout in September 2024 for rocatinlimab, on which Amgen and Kyowa Kirin were collaborating in atopic dermatitis, appeared underwhelming to analysts, with Jefferies noting that the data “came in at the lower end of efficacy and expectations.”

Amgen has walked away from an autoimmune agreement with Kyowa Kirin, handing back rights to the anti-OX40 antibody rocatinlimab.

The termination “is the result of a strategic portfolio prioritization by Amgen,” according to a press announcement from Kyowa Kirin on Friday. The companies will ensure continuity for patients currently being treated in clinical trials, and Amgen will continue to manufacture the drug for these programs.

Analysts appear split on Amgen’s decision to cut off rocatinlimab. Writing to investors on Friday, William Blair called the move “somewhat of a surprise,” given the recent completion of the drug’s broad late-stage program and an impending regulatory submission.

On the other hand, analysts at Leerink Partners said in their own note on Friday that they are not surprised with the move, particularly given “long-standing questions about [rocatinlimab’s] efficacy and tolerability profile.” Amgen, the firm pointed out, did not indicate its intent to file for rocatinlimab’s approval even after late-stage testing was completed.

In September 2024, Amgen and Kyowa Kirin released Phase III data for rocatinlimab, demonstrating that 32.8% of treated patients hit 75% improvement in eczema disease severity, as opposed to 13.7% of placebo comparators. Analysts, however, appeared underwhelmed by the outcome, with Jefferies telling investors at the time that the data were “modest” and “came in at the lower end of efficacy and expectations.”

The companies released long-term safety data a year later, in September 2025, covering 24 weeks of initial treatment plus 32 weeks of long-term follow-up in a separate late-stage extension study. They said at the time that the dropout rate was “low” across all treated arms, with no new safety signals of concern.

But a readout from March that same year revealed that patients treated with rocatinlimab showed higher rates of both chills and pyrexia—elevated body temperature—compared to placebo counterparts, a safety profile that according to William Blair on Friday, “was going to be a commercial challenge in treating chronic conditions like atopic dermatitis, and also potentially limiting dose intensity and therefore efficacy.”

“Ultimately, rocatinlimab’s unique side effects were always going to be a headwind to commercialization,” the analysts added.

Still, Kyowa Kirin said Friday that it maintains confidence in rocatinlimab and its potential to “address critical needs for patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.” The Japanese company plans to file an approval application with the FDA in the first half of this year.

Autoimmune disease Immunology and inflammation
Amgen
Tristan Manalac
Tristan Manalac Tristan Manalac
Tristan is an independent science writer based in Metro Manila, with more than eight years of experience writing about medicine, biotech and science. He can be reached at tristan.manalac@biospace.com, tristan@tristanmanalac.com or on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Drug or medicine dose adjustment. Dose regulation and overdose. Titration of medicine dosage. Overmedication and prescribed dose. Drug rejection.
Complete response letters
FDA Warned Corcept of ‘Significant Review Issues’ for Rejected Drug in Early Meetings
February 2, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoff Tracker
IO, Bitterroot Cut Staff Amid Strategic Efforts
February 2, 2026
 · 
48 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Time is money concept. Vector logo of a clock flowing into dollar symbol
Drug Pricing
Opinion: Pricing Transparency Is Coming to the Pharma Industry
February 2, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Joshua R. Mansbach
A scientist with pill bottles in front of FDA headquarters
Regulatory
FDA Action Alert: Sanofi/Regeneron, Merck, REGENXBIO and More
February 2, 2026
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac