DNA Script Appoints Marc Montserrat as CEO to Drive Long-Term Commercial Growth for Groundbreaking Enzymatic DNA Synthesis Platform

Founding CEO Thomas Ybert transitions to Chief Scientific Officer role to underscore company’s ongoing commitment to scientific discovery and innovation

PARIS & DALY CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Biotech--DNA Script, a leader in enzymatic DNA synthesis, today announced the appointment of Marc Montserrat as its new Chief Executive Officer. In addition, founding CEO Thomas Ybert, PhD, has transitioned to a new Chief Scientific Officer role, where he will continue to lead the company’s groundbreaking research and innovation efforts.





With more than two decades of leadership in the biotech and life sciences sectors, Mr. Montserrat brings extensive industry knowledge and operational expertise to DNA Script. Previously, he co-founded Splice Bio, a genetic medicine company, and held senior leadership roles at Ariosa Diagnostics, where he was instrumental in creating and growing the prenatal testing market. He has also held senior leadership positions at other startup companies including Omniome, which brought high accuracy and low cost to the short-read next-generation sequencing market, and Deepcell, a pioneer in AI-powered single-cell analysis.

“I am incredibly honored to join DNA Script at such a pivotal time,” said Mr. Montserrat. “The company has already revolutionized the field of DNA synthesis, and I look forward to working alongside Thomas and our talented team to further scale the business and accelerate the development and commercialization of cutting-edge solutions.”

Mr. Montserrat added: “During Thomas’ tenure of more than 10 years as founding CEO, the DNA Script team has not only commercialized a disruptive enzymatic DNA synthesis technology, but also brought it to an unprecedented level of performance, enabling access to new synthetic DNA products that were previously out of reach. This opens major possibilities for the entire life sciences industry, particularly for our biotech and pharma customers in applications spanning vaccine development, gene editing, cell and gene therapy, protein engineering, and genomics. The team has also built a first-class operating infrastructure and technology that will be a key asset for the upcoming commercial scale-up of the company.”

Dr. Ybert’s transition to the role of CSO highlights the company’s commitment to scientific discovery and innovation. As CSO, he will continue to drive the research that underpins the company’s proprietary enzymatic DNA synthesis platform.

Thomas Ybert, who has been instrumental in the field of enzymatic DNA synthesis as inventor of DNA Script’s enzymatic DNA synthesis technology and to DNA Script’s success as co-founder and CEO, expressed his excitement for the transition: “Since its inception, DNA Script has raised more than € 265 million of equity financing with leading investors, filed more than 150 patent applications, and booked more than € 20M of income through its SYNTAX product line and collaborations with leading organizations all over the world,” said Dr. Ybert. “As we continue to advance our platform to fuel the next level of commercial growth, I am thrilled to focus more on the scientific innovation that defines our company. With Marc’s leadership and experience, DNA Script is now well-positioned to capitalize on our scientific breakthroughs and expand our global reach.”

About DNA Script

DNA Script is a pioneering life sciences technology company developing a new, faster, more powerful, and versatile way to design and manufacture nucleic acids. The company has developed an alternative to traditional chemical DNA synthesis called enzymatic DNA synthesis, or EDS, enabling this technology to be accessible to labs with the first benchtop enzymatic synthesis instrument, the SYNTAX System. By putting DNA synthesis back in the lab, DNA Script aims to transform life sciences research through innovative technology that gives researchers unprecedented control and autonomy. For more information, please visit www.dnascript.com.

Contacts



Andrew Noble

(415) 722-2129

andrew@bioscribe.com