DiaMedica Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - January 16, 2026

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for preeclampsia, fetal growth restriction and acute ischemic stroke, today announced that on January 15, 2026, it granted options to purchase an aggregate of 50,000 shares of DiaMedica’s common stock to a newly hired non-executive employee whose employment commenced in December 2025. The stock options were a material inducement to the employee’s acceptance of employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) as a component of their compensation.

The stock options were approved by the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors and issued under the DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. Amended and Restated 2021 Employment Inducement Incentive Plan. The options have an exercise price of $8.54 per share, which is equal to the closing price of the Company’s common stock on January 15, 2026, and are scheduled to vest and become exercisable, on a cumulative basis, with respect to 25% of such underlying shares on the one-year anniversary of the grant date and with respect to the remaining 75% of such underlying shares in 12 quarterly installments commencing three months after the one-year anniversary of the grant date, subject to the employee’s continued service with the Company. The options have a ten-year term.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from serious ischemic diseases with a focus on preeclampsia, fetal growth restriction and acute ischemic stroke. DiaMedica’s lead candidate, DM199, is the first pharmaceutically active recombinant (synthetic) form of the KLK1 protein, an established therapeutic modality in Asia for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, preeclampsia and other vascular diseases. For more information, visit DiaMedica’s website at www.diamedica.com.

