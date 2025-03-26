Dexcom Appoints Jon Coleman as Chief Commercial Officer

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM), the global leader in glucose biosensing, today announced the appointment of Jon Coleman as chief commercial officer. In this role, Mr. Coleman will assume responsibility for Dexcom’s global commercial organization, including global sales, marketing and customer experience.





Mr. Coleman joins Dexcom with more than 30 years of global commercial leadership experience across multiple healthcare segments and channels. Mr. Coleman served as an executive officer of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ: MASI), where he held roles of increasing responsibility across his fifteen-year tenure. This included serving as president of Masimo’s commercial teams where he oversaw the consolidation of its worldwide hospital sales, OEM, alternate care sales, and clinical teams along with the customer service and hospital conversion teams. Mr. Coleman also held significant roles at Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) Consumer Healthcare business, leading as vice president and general manager of Canada and the Caribbean region after several years of regional leadership in Asia and Latin America. Across his various roles at these organizations, Mr. Coleman established a track record of scaling operations, developing innovative products, entering new markets, and delivering strong growth performance.

“Jon has demonstrated the ability to lead organizations through the complexities of global healthcare with consistently strong performance across a variety of sectors and channels,” said Kevin Sayer, chairman, president and chief executive officer at Dexcom. “This broad experience across market segments and regions provides a great fit as we look to capitalize on Dexcom’s incredible growth opportunity.”

“Dexcom’s commitment to drive innovation in glucose biosensing and its unique long-term growth opportunity make the chief commercial officer role an incredible opportunity,” said Mr. Coleman. “I am excited to lead this great team at a key point in the company’s history and execute on the company’s ambitious vision to empower greater health around the world.”

About Jon Coleman

Prior to his role as president – Worldwide OEM & Global Health at Masimo, Mr. Coleman held several roles of increasing responsibility at Masimo including president – Worldwide Sales, Professional Services, Medical Affairs, and OEM and president – International. Before joining Masimo, he was general manager – Americas region for Targus Group International, Inc. Before that, Mr. Coleman spent more than a decade in leadership of the Consumer Healthcare business at Pfizer, revitalizing growth as vice president and general manager – Canada and Caribbean region and driving double-digit growth as region director – Asia. Before joining Pfizer, Mr. Coleman began his career with roles at the Procter & Gamble Company and Bain & Company.

Mr. Coleman earned an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations from Brigham Young University.

About DexCom, Inc.

Dexcom empowers people to take control of health through innovative biosensing technology. Founded in 1999, Dexcom has pioneered and set the standard in glucose biosensing for more than 25 years. Its technology has transformed how people manage diabetes and track their glucose, helping them feel more in control and live more confidently.

Dexcom. Discover what you’re made of. For more information, visit www.dexcom.com.

