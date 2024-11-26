Densitas / ACR Learning Network Strategic Collaboration to Improve Mammography Positioning

The leading provider of Operational AI for Mammography collaborates with the ACR Learning Network in the ACR Mammography Positioning Improvement Collaborative to Advance Quality Standards in Mammography Positioning

HALIFAX, NS, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Densitas®, a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for breast cancer screening, is pleased to announce a strategic collaboration with the ACR Learning Network, an initiative of the American College of Radiology (ACR) aimed at enhancing quality and performance in radiology practices across the United States. Through this collaboration, Densitas will work alongside the ACR Learning Network to align its innovative AI solutions with ACR’s quality improvement objectives in mammography.

The ACR Learning Network connects healthcare teams nationwide to drive continuous improvement in imaging practices through shared learning, coaching, and data-driven performance assessments. A key element of the Learning Network, the ACR ImPower Program, focuses on equipping radiology practices and facilities with tools and guidance to elevate imaging quality and improve patient outcomes. Densitas’ collaboration with the ACR Learning Network supports the ImPower Program’s mission to standardize mammographic imaging practices and promote high-quality care in breast cancer screening.

“Collaborating with the ACR Learning Network marks an important milestone for Densitas as we work to empower mammography facilities in achieving consistent, high-quality mammographic imaging,” said Mo Abdolell, CEO of Densitas. “Our participation in the ACR Mammography Positioning Improvement Collaborative cohort allows us to engage with participating mammography facilities and the ACR ImPower Program team, fostering the exchange of expertise to realize a shared vision of continuous improvement in mammography quality.”

According to a single-institution study published in the American Journal of Roentgenology (Pal et al., 2018), only 67% of mammography images met the positioning criteria used by the ACR improvement collaborative. This finding underscores the need for improved consistency in positioning techniques to ensure accurate breast cancer detection.

Through the ACR Mammography Positioning Improvement Collaborative, healthcare teams participate in a six-month series of 10 learning sessions that provide hands-on training, performance assessment, and access to best practices designed to reduce variability and improve diagnostic accuracy.

“We’re excited to collaborate with the ACR Learning Network,” Abdolell added. “This represents an important step toward becoming an ACR Learning Network Vendor Partner and reflects our commitment to driving meaningful advancements in breast cancer screening.”

Densitas and the ACR Learning Network are committed to fostering a culture of continuous improvement in mammography. By providing mammography practices with resources, AI enabled tools, data, and shared learning opportunities, the aim is to make a lasting impact on breast cancer detection quality and patient outcomes.

About Densitas®

Densitas® provides scalable Operational AI solutions for breast cancer screening, focusing on improving quality, operational efficiencies, and workflows. Our products standardize mammography positioning and breast density assessments, streamline compliance with MQSA EQUIP/ACR improvement collaborative standards, enable identification and management of women at high-risk of breast cancer, and provide clinical care teams with actionable information through digitized workflows and evidence-based decision tools. For more information, visit

About the American College of Radiology (ACR) Learning Network

the United States

The ACR Learning Network is an initiative of the American College of Radiology that connects healthcare teams acrossto improve radiology quality and performance through shared learning and standardized practices. With programs like the ACR ImPower Program, the ACR Learning Network provides radiology practices with hands-on learning, coaching, and data-driven assessments to promote high-quality imaging care and improve patient outcomes.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/densitas--acr-learning-network-strategic-collaboration-to-improve-mammography-positioning-302315452.html

SOURCE Densitas Inc.