Daxor Announces Strong Commercial Interest and New Clinical Data at HFSA 2026

New Clinical Studies Validate BVA™ Technology in High-Acuity Heart Failure Populations to Enhance Care

OAK RIDGE, TN, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announced significant clinician interest and compelling clinical validation following the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) 2026 Annual Scientific Meeting.

Strong clinician engagement at the conference underscored the need for Daxor’s next-generation blood volume analysis (BVA™) radiopharmaceutical diagnostic system, driven by its streamlined workflow, rapid result delivery, and industry-leading accuracy exceeding 95%. Daxor highlighted the opportunity that precision volume measurement has to empower effective diagnosis and optimal treatment pathways for patients with heart failure, a syndrome marked by significant volume derangements that are challenging to assess with proxy markers.

Additionally, new clinical data presented by researchers from Banner University Medical Center further validated the essential clinical value of BVA across complex, high-cost patient populations:

Superior Diagnostic Precision in High-Acuity Patients: The study, "Inpatient Blood Volume Analysis in Left Ventricular Assist Device and Total Artificial Heart Patients," demonstrated that severe heart failure patients with mechanical heart pumps suffer from complex fluid overload and true anemia that standard bedside examinations miss in 38% of cases. Direct BVA measurement unmasked these hidden derangements, enabling care teams to optimize medical therapy and achieve a statistically significant improvement in patient diuresis (p = 0.02).

Uncovering Critical Heart Failure Volume Targets: The 238-patient study, "Heterogeneity Of Volume Derangements In Advanced Heart Failure: Unmasking Red Blood Cell Volume As A Hidden Driver Of Plasma Volume Phenotypes," concluded that the use of BVA offered the opportunity to “enhance clinical decision making, guide treatment, and improve outcomes.” The study proved BVA’s unique ability to diagnose a critical, previously unmeasurable condition—Plasma Volume Reserve (PVR) depletion—driven by hidden red blood cell abnormalities and capillary leak. The findings solidify BVA as a unique diagnostic tool for precision heart failure care.





"The latest clinical data presented at HFSA reaffirms what we consistently see in practice: relying on clinical guesswork leads to misdiagnosis in nearly 40% of complex heart failure cases," said Dr. John L. Jefferies, MD, MPH, MBA, Chief Medical Officer of Daxor Corporation. "By providing precise, direct quantification of both plasma volume and red blood cell mass, BVA empowers care teams to move beyond one-size-fits-all diuresis—tailoring targeted therapies that measurably improve decongestion while reducing costly hospital stays and readmissions."

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR) is tackling healthcare's "multi-billion-dollar silent crisis", the inability to precisely measure blood volume. This often results in suboptimal care, prolonged hospital stays, and increased readmissions for many high-cost medical conditions like heart failure and those requiring ICU care. With 50 years of experience and innovation, Daxor is proud to manufacture and distribute its patented, FDA-cleared Blood Volume Analysis (BVA) diagnostic which offers unmatched, real-time, precise data via its rapid, hand-held, lab-based system. This empowers clinicians to make individualized treatment decisions that significantly improve patient outcomes and deliver substantial efficiencies in value-based healthcare. Daxor is ISO certified and operates a U.S.-based, 20,000-square-foot state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, positioning the company for accelerated market expansion.

For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com.

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Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risks associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Bret Shapiro

COO – Head of Capital Markets

COREIR

(516) 222 2560

brets@coreir.com|www.coreir.com