Daiichi Sankyo Establishes Third Research Institute in San Diego

TOKYO & BASKING RIDGE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Daiichi Sankyo (TSE: 4568) has established Daiichi Sankyo Research Institute in San Diego, representing the third research institute established outside of the company’s flagship research center in Japan since the opening of locations in Boston and Munich in 2024.

“Establishing a dedicated scientific presence in San Diego marks a significant milestone for Daiichi Sankyo as we continue to deepen our long-standing relationships in one of the world’s leading innovation hubs and expand our global research strategy,” said Yuki Abe, PhD, Head of R&D Division in Japan and Head of Research, Daiichi Sankyo. “We look forward to further strengthening our research collaborations by embedding our scientists in local life-science ecosystems around the world to help us continue to identify unique and cutting-edge science that can serve as building blocks for the discovery of new medicines.”

About Daiichi Sankyo Research Institutes

Daiichi Sankyo Research Institutes, located in Boston, Munich and San Diego, are advancing the vision of Daiichi Sankyo to foster the development of next-generation medicines by leveraging the expertise of Daiichi Sankyo scientists and building robust research innovation networks that incubate breakthrough science through advanced technology platforms and innovative disease targets.

About Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo is an innovative global healthcare company contributing to the sustainable development of society that discovers, develops and delivers new standards of care to enrich the quality of life around the world. With more than 120 years of experience, Daiichi Sankyo leverages its world-class science and technology to create new modalities and innovative medicines for people with cancer, cardiovascular and other diseases with high unmet medical need. For more information, please visit www.daiichisankyo.com.

