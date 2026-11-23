$4.0 million registered direct offering of common stock, led by existing shareholders and management

$2.25 million of Avenue debt satisfied through the issuance of common stock at the same offering price

Total debt reduced by $5.25 million, to $12.25 million, saving approximately $0.7 million in interest over 12 months

Maturity extended one year to July 1, 2028; interest-only period extended 15 months through March 31, 2028

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CytoSorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO, the "Company"), a leader in the treatment of life-threatening conditions in the intensive care unit and cardiac surgery using blood purification, today announced a $6.25 million common stock financing.

CytoSorbents Secures $6.25M At-Market Financing, Cuts Debt by $5.25M, and Extends Debt Maturity to 2028

Registered Direct Offering

The Company has entered into securities purchase agreements with certain institutional and accredited investors and certain insiders of the Company for the issuance and sale in a registered direct offering (the "Offering") priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules of (i) an aggregate of 556,681 shares (the "Common Shares") of the Company's common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the "Common Stock"), at a purchase price of $4.94 per share, and 96,527 shares of Common Stock to the Company's directors and certain executive officers at an offering price of $5.18 per share, which was the consolidated closing bid price of our Common Stock on The Nasdaq Capital Market on November 18, 2026, and (ii) pre-funded warrants (the "Pre-Funded Warrants") to purchase up to an aggregate of 151,822 shares of Common Stock (the "Pre-Funded Warrant Shares," together with the Common Shares, the "Shares"), at a purchase price of $4.939 per Pre-Funded Warrant, equal to the purchase price per Common Share less $0.001. Each Pre-Funded Warrant is immediately exercisable for one share of Common Stock at an exercise price of $0.001 per Pre-Funded Warrant Share until such Pre-Funded Warrants are exercised in full.

The Offering is expected to consist of approximately $4.0 million of gross cash proceeds, with approximately 75% of the Offering subscribed for by existing shareholders and members of the Company's management and Board of Directors.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as exclusive placement agent for the Offering. WBB Securities, LLC is acting as financial advisor in connection with the Offering.

The Offering is expected to close on or about November 20, 2026, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Gross proceeds from the Offering are expected to be approximately $4.0 million, before deducting placement agent fees, financial advisor fees and offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds for (i) the repayment of $3.0 million of outstanding principal under its existing loan agreement with Avenue Capital Group ("Avenue"), together with a $52,500 prepayment fee and a $270,000 final payment, and (ii) general corporate and working capital purposes.

Avenue Credit Facility Amendment

Concurrently with the Offering, the Company entered into the Third Amendment to Loan Documents (the "Avenue Amendment"), dated November 19, 2026, to its existing Loan and Security Agreement dated June 28, 2024, as amended, with Avenue.

Key terms include:

Debt reduction of $5.25 million: Repayment of $3.0 million of principal in cash from the Offering proceeds, plus a $52,500 prepayment fee and a $270,000 final payment, and satisfaction of $2.25 million of principal through the issuance of 455,465 shares of Common Stock to Avenue Venture Opportunities Fund, L.P. at the Offering price of $4.94 per share. Following these transactions, $12.25 million of principal will remain outstanding, down from $17.5 million. The Company expects to save approximately $0.7 million in interest expense over 12 months.

Repayment of $3.0 million of principal in cash from the Offering proceeds, plus a $52,500 prepayment fee and a $270,000 final payment, and satisfaction of $2.25 million of principal through the issuance of 455,465 shares of Common Stock to Avenue Venture Opportunities Fund, L.P. at the Offering price of $4.94 per share. Following these transactions, $12.25 million of principal will remain outstanding, down from $17.5 million. The Company expects to save approximately $0.7 million in interest expense over 12 months. Maturity extended one year: The maturity date is extended from July 1, 2027 to July 1, 2028.

The maturity date is extended from July 1, 2027 to July 1, 2028. Interest-only period extended 15 months: Interest-only payments are extended through March 31, 2028, with a further three-month extension available if the Company has received FDA marketing approval for DrugSorb-ATR by that date, subject to other conditions.

Interest-only payments are extended through March 31, 2028, with a further three-month extension available if the Company has received FDA marketing approval for DrugSorb-ATR by that date, subject to other conditions. New conversion rights: Avenue's existing $2.0 million conversion right is replaced with the right to convert (i) up to $3.0 million of principal into Common Stock at $6.916 per share, equal to 140% of the $4.94 Offering price, exercisable at any time, and (ii) up to an additional $3.125 million of principal at $8.645 per share, equal to 175% of the Offering price, exercisable beginning on the earlier of FDA marketing approval of DrugSorb-ATR and January 1, 2028. Any conversion would further reduce the Company's outstanding debt.

Avenue's existing $2.0 million conversion right is replaced with the right to convert (i) up to $3.0 million of principal into Common Stock at $6.916 per share, equal to 140% of the $4.94 Offering price, exercisable at any time, and (ii) up to an additional $3.125 million of principal at $8.645 per share, equal to 175% of the Offering price, exercisable beginning on the earlier of FDA marketing approval of DrugSorb-ATR and January 1, 2028. Any conversion would further reduce the Company's outstanding debt. Other terms: The Avenue Amendment also modifies certain beneficial ownership limitations and financial covenants, provides certain registration rights and provides for a back-end fee of $250,000, payable on July 1, 2028 (or earlier repayment) and waived if Avenue achieves a net profit of at least 300% on the initial $2.25 million repayment shares.

Of the shares issued to Avenue in satisfaction of $2.25 million of principal, shares satisfying $1.0 million of principal (the "Registered Shares") will be issued pursuant to the Company's effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-281062), and shares satisfying the remaining $1.25 million of principal will be issued in a transaction exempt from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The shares issued to Avenue are in addition to the securities issued in the Offering and will not generate additional cash proceeds to the Company. The cash repayment and issuance of shares to Avenue in satisfaction of the Company's indebtedness are expected to occur substantially concurrently with the closing of the Offering, subject to applicable closing conditions.

Registration and Offering Information

The Common Shares, Pre-Funded Warrants, Pre-Funded Warrant Shares and Registered Shares are being offered and sold pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-281062), which was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on September 30, 2024. The Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the Offering and the Registered Shares will be filed with the SEC. Electronic copies may be obtained, when available, on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, New York 10022, at placements@hcwco.com or (212) 856-5711.

The shares issued to Avenue in satisfaction of the remaining $1.25 million of principal are being issued in a transaction not involving a public offering and have not been registered under the Securities Act or applicable state securities laws. Such shares may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration. The Company has agreed to file a registration statement with the SEC covering the resale of these shares.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, and there shall not be any offer, solicitation or sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About CytoSorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO)

CytoSorbents Corporation is a leader in the treatment of life-threatening conditions in the intensive care unit and cardiac surgery through blood purification. CytoSorbents' proprietary blood purification technologies are based on biocompatible, highly porous polymer beads that can actively remove toxic substances from blood and other bodily fluids by pore capture and surface adsorption. Cartridges filled with these beads can be used with standard blood pumps already in the hospital (e.g. dialysis, continuous renal replacement therapy or CRRT, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation or ECMO, and heart-lung machines), where blood is repeatedly recirculated outside the body, through our cartridges where toxic substances are removed, and then back into the body. CytoSorbents' technologies are used in a number of broad applications. Specifically, two important applications are 1) the removal of blood thinners during and after cardiothoracic surgery to reduce the risk of severe bleeding, and 2) the removal of inflammatory agents and toxins in common critical illnesses that can lead to massive inflammation, organ failure and patient death. The breadth of these critical illnesses includes, for example, sepsis, burn injury, trauma, lung injury, liver failure, cytokine release syndrome, and pancreatitis as well as the removal of liver toxins that accumulate in acute liver dysfunction or failure, and the removal of myoglobin in severe rhabdomyolysis that can otherwise lead to renal failure. In these diseases, the risk of death can be extremely high, and there are few, if any, effective treatments.

CytoSorbents' lead product, CytoSorb®, is approved in the European Union and distributed in over 70 countries worldwide, with more than 300,000 devices used cumulatively to date. CytoSorb was originally launched in the European Union under CE mark as the first cytokine adsorber. Additional CE mark extensions were granted for bilirubin and myoglobin removal in clinical conditions such as liver disease and trauma, respectively, and for ticagrelor and rivaroxaban removal in cardiothoracic surgery procedures. CytoSorb has also received FDA Emergency Use Authorization in the United States for use in adult critically ill COVID-19 patients with impending or confirmed respiratory failure. CytoSorb is not yet approved or cleared in the United States.

In the U.S. and Canada, CytoSorbents is developing the DrugSorb™-ATR antithrombotic removal system, an investigational device based on an equivalent polymer technology to CytoSorb, to reduce the severity of perioperative bleeding in high-risk surgery due to blood thinning drugs. It has received two FDA Breakthrough Device Designations: one for the removal of ticagrelor and another for the removal of the direct oral anticoagulants (DOAC) apixaban and rivaroxaban in a cardiopulmonary bypass circuit during urgent cardiothoracic surgery. The Company is actively pursuing regulatory approval of DrugSorb-ATR with the U.S. FDA and will pursue regulatory approval with Health Canada with better visibility from the FDA. DrugSorb-ATR is not yet granted or approved in either the U.S. or Canada.

The Company has numerous marketed products and products under development based upon this unique blood purification technology protected by many issued U.S. and international patents and registered trademarks, and multiple patent applications pending, including ECOS-300CY®, CytoSorb-XL™, HemoDefend-RBC™, HemoDefend-BGA™, VetResQ®, K+ontrol™, DrugSorb™, ContrastSorb, PuriFi®, HotSwap®, and others. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://ir.cytosorbents.com/ or follow us on Facebook and X.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, future targets and outlooks for our business, representations and contentions, and the outcome of our regulatory submissions, and are not historical facts and typically are identified by use of terms such as "may," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue" and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. You should be aware that the forward-looking statements in this press release represent management's current judgment and expectations, but our actual results, events and performance could differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the completion and timing of the Offering, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the Offering, and the intended use of net proceeds from the Offering, the expected repayment and conversion of indebtedness under the Avenue Amendment, the expected reduction in interest expense, any future exercise of Avenue's conversion rights, and the timing and outcome of FDA review of DrugSorb-ATR, and the risks discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 30, 2026, as updated by the risks reported in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in the press releases and other communications to shareholders issued by us from time to time which attempt to advise interested parties of the risks and factors which may affect our business. There can be no assurance that the Company will be successful in maintaining its listing of its common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market. We caution you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as required under the Federal securities laws.

U.S. Company Contact:



Peter J. Mariani, Chief Financial Officer



305 College Road East



Princeton, NJ 08540



ir@cytosorbents.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cytosorbents-announces-6-25-million-common-stock-financing-priced-at-the-market-under-nasdaq-rules-and-concurrent-restructuring-of-avenue-capital-credit-facility-302946616.html

SOURCE Cytosorbents Corp