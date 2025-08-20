Cytokinetics Names Jim Daly to Board of Directors

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced the appointment of James M. Daly to its Board of Directors effective August 19, 2025. Mr. Daly brings over 30 years of global biopharmaceutical leadership experience with particular expertise in commercialization to the Company’s Board of Directors.

“Jim has longstanding expertise leading commercial launches of innovative therapies, coupled with extensive Board experience guiding later-stage, global biopharma companies,” said Robert I. Blum, Cytokinetics’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are pleased to welcome him to our Board and look forward to his contributions and oversight as our company advances toward becoming a fully integrated commercial organization.”

Most recently, Mr. Daly served as the Chief Commercial Officer at Incyte Corporation where he led the launch of Jakafi® (ruxolitinib) and oversaw development of the company’s global commercial capabilities. Previously, he spent 10 years at Amgen where he held multiple senior leadership positions, including Senior Vice President of North America Commercial Operations, and launched several successful medicines including Neulasta®, Xgeva®, Nplate® and Vectibix®. He began his career at GlaxoSmithKline, serving in escalating positions of seniority over his 16-year tenure with the company. He earned a B.S. in Pharmacy and an M.B.A. from the University at Buffalo, SUNY. Mr. Daly currently serves on the Boards of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, argenx SE, and Acadia Pharmaceuticals.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics is a specialty cardiovascular biopharmaceutical company, building on its over 25 years of pioneering scientific innovations in muscle biology to advance a pipeline of potential new medicines for patients suffering from diseases of cardiac muscle dysfunction. Cytokinetics is readying for potential regulatory approvals and commercialization of aficamten, a cardiac myosin inhibitor following positive results from SEQUOIA-HCM, the pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). Aficamten is also being evaluated in additional clinical trials enrolling patients with obstructive and non-obstructive HCM. Cytokinetics is also developing omecamtiv mecarbil, a cardiac myosin activator, in patients with heart failure with severely reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), ulacamten, a cardiac myosin inhibitor with a mechanism of action distinct from aficamten, for the potential treatment of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and CK-089, a fast skeletal muscle troponin activator with potential therapeutic application to a specific type of muscular dystrophy and other conditions of impaired skeletal muscle function.

For additional information about Cytokinetics, visit www.cytokinetics.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

