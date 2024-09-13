Cytek Announces Resignation of Chief Operating Officer Chris Williams

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTKB), a leading cell analysis solutions company, today announced that its Chief Operating Officer, Chris Williams, will resign his position effective September 27, 2024, to accept a CEO position at another company. Cytek has chosen not to replace the COO position, opting instead to restructure the organization to create a flatter, more efficient management structure.



During his tenure, Williams played key roles in the company’s growth, spearheading initiatives that improved operational processes and paving the way for Cytek’s future success. His leadership has been integral to enhancing the company’s efficiency and laying a strong foundation for ongoing operational improvements.

“We are grateful to Chris for his dedication and contributions to Cytek,” said Dr. Wenbin Jiang, CEO of Cytek. “As we look ahead, we believe this is an opportunity to streamline our organizational structure. By flattening our hierarchy, we aim to increase agility, empower our teams, and further drive operational efficiency.”

“I have been fortunate to work with a talented and driven team in a growing industry,” said Williams. “I believe that Cytek is well-positioned for continued success and will thrive under this new structure.”

Williams will remain with Cytek until September 27, 2024, to ensure a smooth transition and assist with the restructuring process.

About Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

Cytek Biosciences (Nasdaq: CTKB) is a leading cell analysis solutions company advancing the next generation of cell analysis tools by delivering high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis utilizing its patented Full Spectrum Profiling™ (FSP™) technology. Cytek’s novel approach harnesses the power of information within the entire spectrum of a fluorescent signal to achieve a higher level of multiplexing with precision and sensitivity. Cytek’s FSP platform includes its core instruments, the Cytek Aurora™ and Northern Lights™ systems; its cell sorter, the Cytek Aurora™ CS; the Cytek Orion™ reagent cocktail preparation system; the Enhanced Small Particle (ESP™) detection technology; the flow cytometer and imaging products under the Amnis® and Guava® brands; and reagents, software and service to provide a comprehensive and integrated suite of solutions for its customers. Cytek is headquartered in Fremont, California with offices and distribution channels across the globe. More information about the company and its products is available at www.cytekbio.com.

In addition to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases, public conference calls and webcasts, Cytek uses its website (www.cytekbio.com), LinkedIn page and X (formerly Twitter) account as channels of distribution of information about its company, products, planned financial and other announcements, attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information and Cytek may use these channels to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor Cytek’s website, LinkedIn page, and X account in addition to following its SEC filings, news releases, public conference calls and webcasts.

