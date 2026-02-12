Curebound Adds Five Prominent Business Leaders to Board to Accelerate Impactful Cancer Research

New board members bring expertise and strategic insight across biotechnology, digital health, finance, entrepreneurship, and nonprofit governance

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Board--Curebound, a philanthropic organization that funds innovative cancer research and accelerates better prevention, detection, and treatments for cancer, today announced the appointment of Gil Alvarado, Bret Gossett, David Hale, Anne Marbarger, and Tim Scott to its Board of Directors. Together, these accomplished leaders bring cross-industry expertise to accelerate Curebound’s mission to fund bold collaborative science with the power to save lives.

David Hale, Chairman and CEO, Hale BioPharma Ventures. Focused on developing innovative biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device companies, Hale is a successful serial entrepreneur and board leader who has played a central role in building and guiding numerous life sciences companies including Hybritech, Genesia, Santarus, Skinmedica, and Micromet. A long-standing leader in San Diego’s biotech ecosystem, Hale co-founded Biocom California and CONNECT San Diego, serves on the Rady Children’s Hospital board, and is Co-Founder and Chairman of the Rady Institute of Genomic Medicine, which is applying genomics to advance pediatric healthcare.

Tim Scott, President and CEO, Biocom California. Leading the largest biotechnology trade organization in the world, Scott is a veteran biotech entrepreneur with 20+ years of experience founding and leading life science companies and supporting academic spinouts. He serves on the board of Rady Children’s Institute for Genomic Medicine, the Board of Trustees for the University of San Diego and the UC San Diego Foundation, the Sanford Consortium and previously was Board Chair for San Diego CONNECT. Scott has held leadership roles with companies including AustinPx, TEGA Therapeutics, and Pharmatek Laboratories, and his experience spans advocacy, policy, capital access, and industry collaboration.

Gil Alvarado, Chief Financial and Investment Officer, Prebys Foundation. Professionally, Alvarado oversees comprehensive financial and investment strategies, asset stewardship, and operational integrity for the Prebys Foundation. With 30+ years as a senior financial executive in the nonprofit and foundation sector, Alvarado brings deep expertise in financial governance, impact investing, and institutional risk management.

A CPA, he has served on numerous national and regional for-profit and nonprofit boards. Alvarado will chair the Curebound Board Audit Committee.

Bret E. Gossett, Executive Vice President, Co-Regional Market Director & Head of Leasing, Alexandria Real Estate Equities San Diego. Gossett succeeds Daniel Ryan, also of Alexandria, on the Curebound board. Gossett was Senior Vice President, Head of Leasing, San Diego, at Alexandria for 15 years before his Executive Vice President role and has 36 years of commercial real estate experience. He has been involved in virtually all facets of commercial real estate development including leasing, asset services, joint ventures, acquisitions and dispositions. Prior to Alexandria, Gossett was a Principal at Veralliance Properties, Inc., and worked with CB Richard Ellis Group.

Anne Marbarger, Nonprofit Startup Executive. As former CEO of Curebound, Marbarger led the transformation from Padres Pedal the Cause to Curebound, built partnerships with research partner institutions, launched the Concert for Cures series, and guided investment of $50+ million in innovative cancer research. Previously, Marbarger worked within Deloitte Consulting’s federal human capital practice in Washington, D.C. and earlier served as an intelligence analyst at the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Anne recently transitioned to a founding role with a nonprofit focused on youth mental health and well-being that will launch later this year.

Curebound recently appointed Rick Valencia as its board chair. Valencia succeeds Bill Koman, chairman and CEO of the Koman Group, Curebound co-founder and outgoing board chair, who, along with his wife, Amy, and Fernanda Whitworth and her late husband, Ralph Whitworth, helped shape Curebound into a leading philanthropic force in cancer research funding and position the organization for continued growth and impact. Koman will continue to serve as chairman emeritus.

“The addition of these prominent business leaders to our Board reflects the exceptional leadership that continues to unite behind Curebound at a pivotal moment in our journey. We are embarking on an exciting new chapter – working to further scale the organization and advance collaborative cancer research through a shared strategic vision,” said Valencia.

“These appointments will help drive Curebound’s next phase of impact,” said Robin Toft, Chief Executive Officer of Curebound. “These five talented leaders bring extraordinary experience, strategic insight, and a strong shared commitment to Curebound’s mission. Their leadership strengthens our ability to invest in bold, collaborative science to accelerate promising research and cancer treatments for patients.”

Cancer is relentless — so is Curebound. Join us at www.curebound.org.

Media Contact:

Hilary McCarthy

774.364.1440

Hilary@clearpointagency.com