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Cullinan Therapeutics to Host Virtual Analyst and Investor Event Today to Feature Zipalertinib Plus Chemotherapy Phase 3 REZILIENT3 Data Presented at the IASLC 2026 World Conference on Lung Cancer

September 14, 2026 | 
1 min read

Company to host a virtual event today at 8:00 a.m. ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGEM), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company accelerating potential first- or best-in-class, disease-modifying T cell engagers in autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced that it will host a virtual event for analysts and institutional investors today at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results from the planned interim analysis of the Phase 3 REZILIENT3 trial of zipalertinib plus chemotherapy presented in Presidential Symposium 2 at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer’s (IASLC) 2026 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC).

Virtual Event Details

Cullinan Therapeutics will host a virtual event for analysts and institutional investors today at 8:00 a.m. ET. Participants from Cullinan Therapeutics include Nadim Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer, and Jeffrey Jones, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer.

A live webcast will be available via the events page of Cullinan Therapeutics’ investor relations website at https://investors.cullinantherapeutics.com/events. A replay will be archived on the website following the event.

About Cullinan Therapeutics

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGEM) is a biopharmaceutical company developing potential first- or best-in-class, disease-modifying T cell engagers for autoimmune diseases and cancer. Cullinan pursues promising therapeutic targets while leveraging core expertise in T cell engagers, which are established in oncology and are now advancing into autoimmune diseases. With a clinical-stage pipeline built on a rigorous scientific approach and purposeful innovation, Cullinan is advancing its mission to deliver new standards of care for patients. Learn more about Cullinan at https://cullinantherapeutics.com/, and follow Cullinan on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts

Cullinan Therapeutics
Investors
Nick Smith
+1 401.241.3516
Nsmith@cullinantx.com

Media
Rose Weldon
+1 215.801.7644
Rweldon@cullinantx.com


Massachusetts Events Data Phase 3 Lung cancer Autoimmune disease
Cullinan Therapeutics
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