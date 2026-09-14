Unlocking cell surface protein research with site-specific labeling

Introduction

Cell surface proteins are essential regulators of cell communication, mediating immune activation, cell adhesion, receptor signaling, and tissue homeostasis1. Many cell surface proteins, including immune checkpoints, co-stimulatory receptors, tumor-associated antigens, and lineage markers, have become critical therapeutic targets and biomarkers in cancer, autoimmune diseases, and other immune disorders2,3. Their central roles in both physiology and disease have driven the rapid development of precision therapeutics and increased demand for robust tools for target characterization and translational research.

Characterization of these cell surface targets often involves sensitive detection, binding assays, and cell-based assays, where labeled recombinant proteins are widely used to enable reliable and reproducible analysis. Site-specific labeling enables conjugation at defined amino acid sites with precise control over labeling position and stoichiometry, helping preserve native protein conformation and biological activity.

To support research on cell surface targets, Sino Biological offers high-quality, site-specifically labeled recombinant proteins that preserve native conformation and biological activity while providing high stability and batch-to-batch consistency for applications in flow cytometry, cell sorting, target validation, and therapeutic antibody discovery.

Physiological & Pathological Roles of Cell Surface Proteins

Cell surface proteins function through specific interactions with ligands, receptors, and antibodies to regulate immune responses, cell adhesion, signal transduction, and tissue homeostasis. These interactions coordinate diverse physiological processes and ensure accurate communication between cells. Dysregulated expression, aberrant signaling, or disrupted molecular interactions can contribute to the development of cancer, autoimmune diseases, inflammatory disorders, and infectious diseases. Because these biological activities depend on precise molecular recognition and native protein conformation, maintaining native protein structure and function is essential for accurately studying cell surface proteins and their interactions1,2.

Cell Surface Proteins in Therapeutic Development

The rapid expansion of therapies targeting cell surface proteins has transformed these molecules from fundamental biological regulators into one of the largest classes of therapeutic targets. Immune checkpoint proteins such as PD-1 and B7-H3, co-stimulatory receptors including CD28 and 4-1BB, as well as tumor-associated antigens such as CD19, BCMA, CD38, and GUCY2C, are now widely exploited for the development of monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies, antibody–drug conjugates (ADCs), and CAR-T cell therapies4,5,6,7,8. In parallel, adhesion molecules including NCAM1 and Cadherin-17 have emerged as promising biomarkers and therapeutic targets in cancer and other diseases. As these therapeutic modalities continue to diversify, accurate characterization of target expression, receptor occupancy, ligand binding, and antibody specificity has become increasingly important throughout drug discovery and development. These growing demands have driven the need for high-quality recombinant proteins that faithfully preserve native structure and biological function, providing reliable tools for translational research and therapeutic development9.

Table 1. Representative cell surface protein targets and approved or clinical-stage therapeutics.

Cell Surface Protein Representative Therapeutics Therapeutic Modality Major Indications Development Status PD-1 Keytruda®, Opdivo® Monoclonal antibody Multiple cancers Approved PD-L1 Tecentriq®, Imfinzi®, Bavencio® Monoclonal antibody Multiple cancers Approved HER2 Herceptin®, Enhertu® Monoclonal antibody / ADC Breast and gastric cancers Approved CD19 Kymriah®, Yescarta®, Breyanzi® CAR-T cell therapy B-cell malignancies Approved BCMA Abecma®, Carvykti® CAR-T cell therapy Multiple myeloma Approved CD20 Rituxan®, Gazyva® Monoclonal antibody B-cell lymphoma, CLL Approved CD38 Darzalex®, Sarclisa® Monoclonal antibody Multiple myeloma Approved B7-H3 DS-7300, IBI334 ADC / Bispecific antibody Solid tumors Clinical development GUCY2C TAK-164 ADC Gastrointestinal cancers Clinical development

Site-Specific Labeling for Cell Surface Protein Research

Cell surface proteins mediate highly specific molecular interactions, including receptor–ligand binding, antigen–antibody recognition, and protein–protein interactions. Because these functions depend on native conformation and intact binding sites, recombinant proteins used in cell-based assays must retain their biological activity after labeling. Fluorescent dyes, biotin, and other labels are commonly introduced to support applications such as flow cytometry, CAR-expressing cell detection, receptor–ligand binding analysis, target validation, and therapeutic antibody characterization. However, conventional labeling can introduce heterogeneity or interfere with functional regions, potentially affecting binding activity and assay performance10.

Site-specific labeling addresses these challenges by enabling controlled conjugation at defined amino acid sites and precise labeling stoichiometry Recombinant proteins are engineered with a defined labeling tag positioned away from functional binding sites. Site-specific conjugation enables attachment of a detection label at a single predetermined site while preserving native protein conformation and biological activity. Compared with conventional random chemical labeling, this strategy minimizes interference with ligand- or antibody-binding epitopes, improves batch-to-batch consistency, and supports reliable applications in flow cytometry, cell sorting, target validation, and therapeutic antibody discovery.

Figure 1. Site-specific labeling strategy for recombinant proteins.

Site-Specifically Labeled Recombinant Proteins from Sino Biological

To support research on cell surface targets, Sino Biological has developed a comprehensive portfolio of site-specifically labeled recombinant proteins that preserve native protein conformation and biological activity while providing robust and consistent fluorescence signals. Representative products have been validated for sensitive detection of CAR-expressing cells, low non-specific binding, and superior fluorescence performance compared with comparable commercial reagents (Figures 2 and 3). These validated reagents provide reliable tools for flow cytometry, engineered cell characterization, and therapeutic antibody research.

（A）Recombinant Human CD19 Protein (Site-Specific APC-Conjugated)

Cat#: 11880-H08W1-SA

（B）Recombinant Human CD19 Protein (Site-Specific PE-Conjugated)

Cat#: 11880-H08W1-SP

Figure 2. Superior fluorescence performance of Sino Biological site-specifically labeled human CD19 protein. (A) APC-conjugated human CD19 protein (Cat# 11880-H08W1-SA) specifically detects CD19 CAR-expressing cells by flow cytometry with minimal background staining in non-transduced cells and negative control protein. (B) PE-conjugated human CD19 protein (Cat# 11880-H08W1-SP) exhibits higher fluorescence intensity than a comparable commercial reagent during flow cytometric detection of CD19 CAR-expressing cells.

(A) Recombinant Human B7-H3 Protein (Site-Specific PE-Conjugated)

Cat#: 11188-H86H-SP

(B) Recombinant Human B7-H3 Protein (Site-Specific AF 647-Conjugated)

Cat#: 11188-H86H-SG

Figure 3. Superior fluorescence performance of Sino Biological site-specifically labeled human B7-H3 protein. (A) Site-specifically PE-conjugated human B7-H3 protein (Cat# 11188-H86H-SP) provides stronger fluorescence signals than a comparable commercial reagent for flow cytometric detection of B7-H3 CAR-expressing cells, supporting sensitive and robust cell characterization. (B) Flow cytometric analysis using AF 647 conjugated B7-H3 protein. The protein exhibited stable performance after 14 days of storage at 37°C, as measured on Day 0, Day 7, and Day 14.

Table 2. Representative Site-Specifically Labeled Recombinant Protein

References:



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