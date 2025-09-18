Crown Bioscience Expands US Presence with New Model Development Center in Kannapolis, North Carolina

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crown Bioscience, a global contract research organization (CRO) headquartered in the United States and part of JSR Life Sciences and Japan-based JSR Corporation, today announced the opening of a state-of-the-art model development center in Kannapolis, North Carolina. This strategic investment expands the company’s operations and enhances its ability to deliver advanced preclinical oncology models, including patient-derived xenografts (PDX), PDX warm models, PDX-derived organoids (PDXO), and patient-derived organoids (PDO), to meet the evolving needs of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

The new facility strengthens Crown Bioscience’s US-based capabilities and is aligned with its broader strategy to provide localized access to global scientific expertise and top-quality preclinical services. As regulatory frameworks shift and precision medicine continues to evolve, the demand for innovative, scalable, translatable, and ethically-aligned models supporting current drug development within the market is growing—an area in which Crown Bioscience is poised to play a leading role.

Focused on advancing clinically relevant oncology models, the new site will support Crown Bioscience’s model platform portfolio through collaboration with its other facilities. It will also accelerate the adoption of 3D cell culture and organoid technologies in response to key industry developments, including:

The FDA Modernization Act 2.0

Increased market demand for PDX and organoid models in oncology drug development

Emerging guidance from the Human Genetic Resources Administration of China (HGRAC) regarding the export of Chinese-derived PDX samples

Advancements in 3D cell culture, organoid systems, and bioprinting technologies

Once fully operational in October, the Kannapolis site is expected to broaden its service capabilities in line with business needs. Roles will encompass oncology research, study management, and laboratory operations, creating new opportunities for local talent and attracting scientific expertise to the region. Beyond strengthening Crown Bioscience’s US footprint, the facility will contribute to the local economy through job creation, training initiatives, and long-term community investment.

“Kannapolis is more than just an additional facility, it’s a catalyst for how we serve the next generation of oncology research,” said John Gu, CEO of Crown Bioscience. “Its location and capabilities allow us to accelerate project timelines, foster closer scientific collaboration, and offer more advanced models and solutions to our clients.”

About Crown Bioscience

Crown Bioscience, a JSR Life Sciences company, is a global contract research organization (CRO) dedicated to accelerating drug discovery and development in oncology and immuno-oncology. We partner with biotech and pharmaceutical companies to provide innovative, tailored solutions spanning preclinical research, translational platforms, and clinical trial support. With the world’s largest commercially available patient-derived xenograft (PDX) collection and approximately 1,000 tumor organoid models powered by Hubrecht Organoid Technology, we offer unparalleled insights across 35 cancer indications. Our expertise spans in vivo, in vitro, ex vivo, and in silico methods, complemented by advanced laboratory services that span the entire drug development continuum. Additionally, our extensive biobank of liquid and human biospecimens, complete with clinical histories, enhances oncology research capabilities. Operating from 11 state-of-the-art facilities across the US, Europe, and APAC, our laboratories meet the highest industry standards, including accreditation by the College of American Pathologists (CAP) and the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). To learn more, visit www.crownbio.com.

