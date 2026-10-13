Coya Therapeutics Announces Participation at Chardan’s 10th Annual Healthcare Conference

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: COYA) (“Coya” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing biologics intended to enhance T-cell (Treg) function in patients with neurodegenerative disorders, today announced the company will be participating in a panel discussion at Chardan's 10th Annual Healthcare Conference taking place on October 20 in New York.

Panel Details:

Title: Targeting Neurodegenerative & Neuromuscular Disease: ALS, DMD, Alzheimer's & Parkinson's

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Moderator: Keay Nakae, Senior Research Analyst at Chardan

Coya Participant: Fred Grossman, DO, President & Chief Medical Officer of Coya Therapeutics

Coya’s management team will be available for one-on-one meetings.

About Coya Therapeutics, Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, TX, Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: COYA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing proprietary treatments focused on the biology and potential therapeutic advantages of regulatory T cells (“Tregs”) to target systemic inflammation and neuroinflammation. Dysfunctional Tregs underlie numerous conditions, including neurodegenerative, metabolic, and autoimmune diseases. This cellular dysfunction may lead to sustained inflammation and oxidative stress resulting in lack of homeostasis of the immune system.

Coya’s investigational product candidate pipeline leverages multiple therapeutic modalities aimed at restoring the anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory functions of Tregs. Coya’s therapeutic platforms include Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

For more information about Coya, please visit www.coyatherapeutics.com

Investor Contact

David Snyder, CFO

david@coyatherapeutics.com



Media Contacts

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