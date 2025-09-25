Covalon Presents Evidence-Backed Innovations Making a Difference for Critically Ill Children at APHON

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Covalon Technologies Ltd. (the "Company" or "Covalon") (TSXV: COV; OTCQX: CVALF), an advanced medical technologies company, announced its participation in the Association of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Nurses (APHON) 49th Annual Conference, September 25–27, 2025 in Providence, Rhode Island. The annual conference, attended by more than 800 nurse leaders from across the United States and around the world, is recognized as the premier educational experience for pediatric hematology/oncology nurses, bringing together clinicians and industry experts to advance knowledge, share research, and improve patient outcomes.

“Pediatric hematology and oncology patients already face so many challenges as part of their treatment journey. The risk of blood stream infections and other largely preventable complications should not be one of them,” said Brent Ashton, Chief Executive Officer. “At Covalon, our mission is to deliver technologies that bring innovation and compassion together, giving clinicians tools that reduce risks, ease their daily workload, and greatly improve the care experience for children and families. We believe these solutions can help advance the standard of vascular access care.”

At APHON this year, Covalon is building on recent milestones that showcase its momentum and leadership in vascular access innovation. Last week, the Journal of the Association for Vascular Access (JAVA) published peer-reviewed data from the Children’s Hospital at Montefiore describing how the hospital’s experience with VALGuard® Line Guard was associated with positive outcomes, including a 78% reduction in hospital-wide CLABSI rates from 2023 to 2024, and a sustained period of zero CLABSI’s (Central Line Associated Blood Stream Infections) in the Pediatric Critical Care Unit. The publication provides peer-reviewed evidence on VALGuard® and highlight its role in protecting vulnerable pediatric patients.

In addition, new economic findings from a U.S. hospital study demonstrated that CovaClear® silicone dressing, used as a cover for primary dressings, greatly helped reduce unplanned dressing changes caused by soiling, leaks, or contamination. Avoiding unplanned dressing changes translates into measurable cost savings for hospitals and reduced workload for nurses, while preserving skin integrity for patients who already face intensive therapies. These findings underscore the dual impact of Covalon’s portfolio which is designed to improve patient outcomes while creating measurable efficiencies for hospitals seeking to optimize both quality of care and economic performance.

At APHON, Covalon will showcase the breadth of its vascular access portfolio, including:

VALGuard® Line Guard – A transparent, single-use barrier designed to cover and protect IV line connections and catheter hubs from external contaminants, including body fluids and secretions that can lead to infection. VALGuard® incorporates a unique quick-release pull strip that enables fast access to the line for clinicians.

CovaClear® Dressings – A family of versatile gentle-to-skin silicone dressings that can be used as a primary IV securement dressing or as a protective cover over existing primary dressings. By helping reduce unplanned primary IV dressing changes caused by soiling, fluid leaks, or external contamination, CovaClear® helps customers save money on wasted supplies, reduce nursing workload, and supports efforts to preserve patient skin integrity.

IV Clear® Dressings – A family of transparent IV securement dressings that combine gentle-to-skin silicone adhesive technology with edge-to-edge coverage of chlorhexidine and silver for antimicrobial protection. IV Clear® provides complete transparency to the insertion site, supporting routine assessment and better line management.

SurgiClear® – A post-surgical dressing that combines advanced silicone adhesive with antimicrobial coverage, designed to protect incisions and support safe healing. Its complete transparency allows for continuous surgical site assessment without removing the dressing, helping clinicians avoid unnecessary dressing changes and reducing the risk of external contamination.

At Covalon’s centrally located Booth #414, attendees can meet with Covalon team members for hands-on demos and product discussion on the broader Covalon portfolio.

By highlighting recent peer-reviewed evidence, new health economic insights, and an expanding portfolio, Covalon’s presence at APHON reinforces its momentum with both clinicians and investors. The company’s solutions are designed not only to support better outcomes for patients but also to provide hospitals with measurable savings and long-term value.

Meet With Us

Visit Covalon at Booth #414 during APHON 2025 or contact rhebert@covalon.com to schedule a meeting with the Covalon team.

Those interested in learning about Covalon’s solutions may visit www.covalon.com or follow Covalon on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, or X.

VALGuard® Line Guard is indicated to cover and protect IV line connections and catheter hubs from sources of gross contamination. VALGuard is not cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for infection prevention or CLABSI reduction.

About Covalon

Covalon is a leading MedTech company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through innovative and compassionate medical products and technologies. Our expertise spans advanced wound care, vascular access, and surgical consumables, with a strong focus on enhancing healing, reducing healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), and protecting skin integrity. Our solutions are designed for patients and made for care providers. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (COV) and trades on the OTCQX Market (CVALF). To learn more about Covalon, visit our website at www.covalon.com.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events, or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will” or “will be taken”, “occur”, or “be achieved”. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts, but instead represent management’s expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the factors described in greater detail in the “Risks and Uncertainties” section of our management’s discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations for the year ended September 30, 2024, which is available on the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca, any of which could cause results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, further events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

