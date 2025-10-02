CorVista Health Appoints Guido Neels and Dino Trevisani to Board of Directors

Veteran MedTech leader Guido Neels joins CorVista, leveraging his experience as EW Healthcare Partners Operating Partner and former Guidant COO.

Company founder Dino Trevisani returns to CorVista, bringing decades of global technology expertise from his tenure as IBM Canada’s President and General Manager.

The additions come at a pivotal moment as CorVista accelerates toward commercial expansion and broad clinical adoption.





BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorVista Health, Inc., a digital health company dedicated to transforming the diagnosis of cardiovascular disease, today announced the appointment of Guido Neels and Dino Trevisani to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Neels brings more than four decades of experience in global healthcare leadership and investment. He currently serves as Operating Partner at EW Healthcare Partners and was formerly Chief Operating Officer of Guidant Corporation. At EW, he has played a central role in building and leading the firm’s medical device investment practice. Since joining EW in 2006, Mr. Neels has guided multiple growth-stage companies, and he currently serves on the Boards of Enercon Technologies, Bioventus (both EW Healthcare Partners portfolio companies), and Impulse Dynamics.

Previously, as COO of Guidant Corporation, he played a pivotal role in building one of the world’s leading interventional cardiology companies, culminating in Guidant’s $27B acquisition by Boston Scientific – one of the largest transactions in medtech history. During that time, he oversaw operations across four global divisions: Cardiac Rhythm Management, Vascular Intervention, Cardiac Surgery, and Endovascular Solutions while also leading multiple corporate functions, including sales operations, corporate communications, marketing, investor relations, and government relations. Earlier in his career, Mr. Neels held general management, sales, and marketing leadership roles at Eli Lilly & Company in the U.S. and Europe.

“Guido’s decision to join our Board is a strong validation of CorVista’s mission and momentum, and his deep expertise in scaling medtech companies and in venture capital will be invaluable to both our leadership team and the company,” said Adrian Lam, Chief Executive Officer of CorVista Health. “His leadership experience at Guidant and his strategic perspective from decades of investing will strengthen our team as we enter our next phase of growth and scale commercially.”

Mr. Neels holds a Business Engineering degree from the University of Leuven in Belgium and a Master of Business Administration degree from Stanford University.

Mr. Trevisani is the original founder of CorVista, and brings extensive global technology expertise. Notably, he spent 36 years at IBM where he held multiple senior leadership roles, including serving as President and General Manager of IBM Canada, Global Managing Director of Technology, and General Manager of Financial Services for IBM North America. He currently serves as Chief Growth Officer at Unqork. Unqork is the leader in Regenerative Applications and the future of AI enterprise application development. Unqork is built on data driven architecture and entirely separates the logic from code. Mr. Trevisani also serves as an advisor to Tata Communications, one of the world’s leading global digital ecosystem enablers and telecommunications companies, and part of the Tata Group.

Mr. Trevisani holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce and Business from McMaster University, an MBA in Accounting and Finance from Cornell University, and an MBA from Queen’s University. In addition to his corporate leadership, he is also a Co-founder of CorVista Health.

“Dino’s exceptional track record of driving growth and innovation across the technology and financial services sectors, coupled with his early role in CorVista’s founding, brings invaluable perspective to our Board,” said Tim Attebery, Chairman of the CorVista Health Board of Directors. “Having one of our original founders return at this pivotal stage is a powerful validation of the company’s trajectory and the clear opportunities ahead. His experience scaling global organizations and advancing transformative technologies will be invaluable as CorVista enters its next phase of commercial growth and seeks to accelerate its impact on global cardiovascular care.”

“I have spent my career helping advance medical innovation, and CorVista represents one of the most exciting opportunities I have seen. The company is addressing one of the most pressing challenges in cardiovascular disease and has a differentiated strategy and approach to tackle this problem,” said Guido Neels. “As one of the first companies to bring AI to healthcare, CorVista’s innovative diagnostic platform has the potential to change how and where patients are diagnosed, eliminating delays that often are detrimental for patients. I look forward to contributing my experience to support the company’s next phase of growth and impact on global health.”

“Having been part of CorVista Health’s founding, I’m thrilled to return to the Board at this defining moment for the company,” said Dino Trevisani. “CorVista’s technology has the power to transform how cardiovascular disease is diagnosed and managed, bringing faster, more accessible insights to physicians and patients when they matter most. The company has made tremendous strides in advancing its platform and readiness for commercialization, and I’m eager to help guide this next phase of growth, innovation, and impact on global heart health.”

About CorVista Health

CorVista Health is on a mission to transform cardiovascular care with diagnostics that shorten the path from symptoms to diagnosis, empowering earlier treatment and better patient outcomes. We are dedicated to enabling more equitable care by providing access to immediately actionable, high-quality cardiovascular test results for previously underserved patient populations – with the goal of contributing to a future where everyone has timely access to life-saving cardiovascular care.

For more information, please visit www.corvista.com .

Media Contact:

media@corvista.com