Corsair Pharma Announces Three Presentations of Phase 1 Clinical Data for TRX-248 Transdermal System at the 2026 Pulmonary Hypertension Association Conference

Positive Phase 1 results demonstrate steady, continuous treprostinil exposure and support further clinical development

NEWARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corsair Pharma, Inc., a private biopharmaceutical company, today announced three presentations related to its clinical program at the Pulmonary Hypertension Association (PHA) meeting taking place June 11-14, 2026, in Dallas, Texas. Corsair is developing the TRX-248 Transdermal System, an investigational once-daily transdermal patch for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Positive Phase 1 pharmacokinetic, tolerability, and dosing data from healthy volunteers were recently announced, and these presentations will provide additional details on the study results.

Prostacyclins are a standard-of-care drug class for the treatment of PAH. Corsair’s transdermal patch is designed to provide steady, continuous systemic exposure to treprostinil with once-daily application. The patch delivers an inactive prodrug, TRX-248, which crosses the skin and enters the bloodstream before conversion to active treprostinil in the liver. Corsair believes this approach may also have potential to treat other forms of pulmonary hypertension.

Dr. Bobby Singh, President and Chief Operating Officer of Corsair, will present a poster titled “Pharmacokinetics and Safety of a Novel Once-daily Treprostinil Prodrug Transdermal System in Humans” during the Unopposed Research Poster Hall Session on Thursday, June 11 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Corsair TRX-248 Transdermal System will also be featured in the PHA Innovation Forum, which highlights novel development programs that may improve the diagnosis and management of patients with pulmonary hypertension. At the Innovation Forum, R. James White, MD, PhD, Professor of Medicine, Pharmacology & Physiology at the University of Rochester Medical Center will present Corsair’s Phase 1 data on June 11 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

In addition, a Corsair Product Theater presentation titled “Back to the Future: A Daily Treprostinil Prodrug Transdermal System Delivers Systemic Treprostinil with Modest Skin Irritation” will be held on Friday, June 12 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Dr. White and Murali Chakinala, MD, Professor in the Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at Washington University will discuss the benefits and current challenges of treprostinil administration modalities, relevant Phase 1 findings, next steps in development, and practical application of this product candidate in the management of PAH.

About PAH and Treprostinil

Pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) is a serious, progressive, and ultimately fatal disease that causes shortness of breath and markedly reduces quality of life. In the U.S., approximately 45,000 patients are currently taking treatments labeled for PAH. Current therapies clearly improve function and outcomes, but there remains a tremendous unmet medical need. Importantly, many patients are unwilling or unable to utilize prostanoids, one of the most effective therapies, and Corsair believes that the TRX-248 Transdermal System could provide an important new option for them.

Treprostinil is commonly used in the treatment of PAH and exerts its pharmacological effects through vasodilation, reduced platelet aggregation, and inhibition of smooth muscle proliferation. Treprostinil is currently marketed by United Therapeutics and Liquidia in multiple formulations to alleviate symptoms, maintain or improve functional class, delay disease progression, and enhance quality of life in patients with PAH. The U.S. prostacyclin market for PAH is estimated at approximately $3.3 billion annually.

About Corsair Pharma, Inc.

Corsair Pharma is developing transformative solutions to improve the therapeutic profile of medications and provide superior treatment options for patients. The company is focused on the development of novel prodrugs of treprostinil to treat patients with Pulmonary Arterial hypertension (PAH) using a once-daily transdermal patch. The company intends to pursue a 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway, which is a streamlined process to develop new versions of approved drugs. For more information, visit www.corsairpharma.com.

For Media Only: Jessica Yingling, Ph.D., President, Little Dog Communications Inc., jessica@litldog.com