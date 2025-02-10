SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Completion of the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial for Olanzapine LAI in Schizophrenia Conducted by Teva Pharmaceuticals

February 10, 2025 | 
1 min read
  • Medincell to receive a $5 million development milestone payment from Teva with SOLARIS study completion (last patient last visit)
  • Richard Malamut, Chief Medical Officer at Medincell comments: “Our partner is advancing the clinical development of the olanzapine LAI with plans for regulatory submission in the US. This structured approach highlights a strong commitment to addressing a critical unmet need. As a result of Medincell technology, a long-acting injectable formulation of olanzapine may be widely used by patients with schizophrenia.”

MONTPELLIER, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medincell (Paris:MEDCL):


ACCESS HERE THE FULL PRESS RELEASE

Contacts

David Heuzé
Head of Corporate and Financial Communications, and ESG
david.heuze@Medincell.com / +33 (0)6 83 25 21 86

Grace Kim
Head of US Financial Strategy & IR
grace.kim@Medincell.com / +1 (646) 991-4023

Nicolas Mérigeau/ Arthur Rouillé
Media Relations
Medincell@newcap.eu / +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

Louis-Victor Delouvrier/Alban Dufumier
Investor Relations France
Medincell@newcap.eu / +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

Europe Schizophrenia Phase III
