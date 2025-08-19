Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Host Booth at 17th Next Generation Dx Summit in Washington, D.C.

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) (the "Company" or "Co-Dx"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, today announced that it will be hosting a booth at the 17th Annual Next Generation Dx Summit, held virtually and in-person at the Capital Hilton in Washington, D.C. on August 18-20, 2025.

Cambridge Healthtech Institute's Next Generation Dx Summit is described as the nexus for international thought leaders to network and discuss diagnostic advancement and technology innovation, and offers a valuable window into how point-of-care, decentralized testing, infectious disease, liquid biopsy and companion diagnostics are improving the standard of care in the diagnostics industry.

Attendees are invited to visit the Company at Booth #12 to learn more about the Co-Dx Logix Smart® suite of clinical laboratory solutions, as well as the upcoming Co-Dx PCR diagnostics platform* and the pipeline of upper respiratory, tuberculosis and HPV tests, all of which the Company is anticipating entering into clinical evaluations during 2025.

To learn more about the summit, including in-person and virtual registration details, please visit https://www.nextgenerationdx.com.

Company travel and conference attendance is made possible due in part to a grant from World Trade Center Utah, a member of the World Trade Centers Association founded in 2006 with the goal of helping Utah companies increase revenue and create jobs by expanding international sales, attracting foreign investment, and facilitating international partnerships.

*The Co-Dx PCR platform (including the Co-Dx PCR Home™, Co-Dx PCR Pro™, mobile app, and all associated tests and software) is subject to review by the FDA and/or other regulatory bodies and is not available for sale.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:



Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed to detect and/or analyze nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform and to identify genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

