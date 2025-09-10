CLISEQ, 10X Genomics and Weizmann Institute to Investigate Single Cell Applications in Hematology Clinical Diagnostics

Worldwide clinical PERIBLOOD™ trial by the Weizmann Institute to evaluate single cell RNA sequencing from blood as a Non-Invasive Path for Blood Disorder Diagnosis, complementing bone marrow procedures

PLEASANTON, Calif. and REHOVOT, Israel, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CLISEQ Ltd., a translational diagnostics company spun out of Yeda, the commercial arm of the Weizmann Institute of Science, today announced a translational research collaboration with 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), a leader in single cell and spatial biology and the Weizmann Institute. Together, the organizations are launching a multi-year, international clinical research study to investigate the use of peripheral single cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) as a minimally invasive, clinically viable alternative to bone marrow aspiration for diagnosing hematologic disorders.

The PERIBLOOD clinical trial is a three-year study sponsored by the Weizmann Institute, plans to enroll over 1,500 participants across dozens of sites in North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Israel, and has already begun enrolling subjects. Participants will include individuals with low blood counts, high blood counts and healthy volunteers. The research study will compare single cell profiles from peripheral blood with conventional bone marrow aspirations results to determine the viability and advantages of a minimally invasive approach for identifying Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS) and other hematology disorders. If successful, this could lay the groundwork for a possible shift in how blood disorders are diagnosed in the future.

The PERIBLOOD trial is based on a novel technology developed by Professors Liran Shlush and Amos Tanay at the Weizmann Institute and was recently published in Nature Medicine . This research established the first reference model of circulating hematopoietic stem cells across the human lifespan and demonstrated the ability to accurately diagnose MDS from peripheral blood. CLISEQ has acquired exclusive rights to this technology through Yeda, the Weizmann Institute's commercialization arm, and is advancing its development toward clinical validation through this global trial focused on blood-based detection of hematological cancers.

"Hematological disorders are often analyzed using painful, invasive and expensive bone marrow aspiration/biopsy procedures, limiting their utility and patient compliance", said Ophir Herbst, Chairman, CLISEQ. "Technology advancements in single cell sequencing open up for the first time the potential to expand blood disorder understanding into non-invasive molecule diagnostics, enabling monitoring, therapy response and improving patient outcomes."

The study will leverage 10x Genomics' Chromium GEM-X Single Cell technology to examine thousands of individual cells in each blood sample, generating detailed molecular profiles that may reveal subtle signals missed by traditional blood testing. These insights could help determine to what extent the complex biology of the bone marrow in health and disease can be measured in circulation.

"Single cell technology has the potential to reshape how we diagnose and treat disease," said Serge Saxonov, CEO of 10x Genomics. "By enabling deep insights from a simple blood draw, success in this study would pave a path toward more accessible, less invasive diagnostics. We're proud to collaborate on this landmark trial and help researchers accelerate the clinical translation of single cell genomics."

This collaboration marks one of the first international clinical research programs to evaluate single cell transcriptomics in a real-world context that can help advance the development of new products for diagnostics in hematology. Findings from this study could inform future efforts to develop such assays and improve the patient experience and clinical decision-making.

"The discovery that hematopoietic stem cells actually circulate in the blood and not just the bone marrow, unlocks new possibilities for blood diagnostics", said Prof Liran Shlush, MD, PhD, Weizmann Institute. "Our initial clinical trial, together with computation AI methods from Professor Amos Tanay's labs, demonstrated the accuracy and utility for MDS diagnosis, and we are now rapidly expanding the trial to additional sites and indications, with the goal of improving blood malignancies diagnostics and patient care."

About 10x Genomics



10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to accelerate the mastery of biology and advance human health. Our integrated research solutions include instruments, consumables and software for single cell and spatial biology, which help academic and translational researchers and biopharmaceutical companies understand biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. Our products are behind breakthroughs in oncology, immunology, neuroscience and more, fueling powerful discoveries that are transforming the world's understanding of health and disease. To learn more, visit 10xgenomics.com or connect with us on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , Bluesky or YouTube .

About CLISEQ



CLISEQ is a biotech company developing hematology clinical decision-making diagnostics. Founded out of the Weizmann Institute, CLISEQ bridges world-class academic research and clinical practice to build transformative diagnostics and workflows. Learn more at cliseq.com.

About the Weizmann Institute of Science



The Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel is one of the world's top-ranking multidisciplinary research institutions. Noted for its wide-ranging exploration of the natural and exact sciences, Weizmann Institute's scientists are advancing research on the human brain, artificial intelligence, sustainability, computer science and encryption, astrophysics and particle physics, and are tackling diseases such as cancer, while also addressing climate change through environmental, ocean, and plant sciences.

About Yeda



Yeda Research and Development Company Ltd. is the commercial arm of the Weizmann Institute of Science. Yeda currently manages approximately 500 unique patent families and has generated the highest income per researcher compared to any other academic technology transfer operation worldwide. Through the years, Yeda has contributed to the commercialization of a number of groundbreaking therapies, such as Copaxone, Rebif, Tookad®, Erbitux®, Vectibix®, Protrazza®, Humira®, and Yescarta®.

Forward Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "see," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "would," "likely," "seek" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding 10x Genomics' products and collaborations. These statements are based on management's current expectations, forecasts, beliefs, assumptions and information currently available to management. Actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors and such statements should not be relied upon as representing 10x Genomics, Inc.'s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. 10x Genomics, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in 10x Genomics' expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. The material risks and uncertainties that could affect 10x Genomics, Inc.'s financial and operating results and cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release include those discussed under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the company's most recently-filed 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2025 and 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and elsewhere in the documents 10x Genomics, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

Disclosure Information



10x Genomics uses filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, its website (https://www.10xgenomics.com/), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts and its social media accounts as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Contacts

Media: media@10xgenomics.com



Investors: investors@10xgenomics.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cliseq-10x-genomics-and-weizmann-institute-to-investigate-single-cell-applications-in-hematology-clinical-diagnostics-302550073.html

SOURCE 10x Genomics, Inc.