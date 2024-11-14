Cleerly to Present Innovative Research on Age and Sex-Specific Coronary Artery Disease at AHA Scientific Sessions 2024

New Insights from AI-Quantitative Coronary CT (AI-QCT) Data to be Shared in Chicago, November 16-18, 2024

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Cleerly, a leader in advanced cardiovascular imaging, announced it will be presenting at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions November 16 to 18 in Chicago, IL, at the McCormick Place Convention Center. Cleerly will share findings from AI-Quantitative Coronary CT (AI-QCT) imaging on coronary artery plaque characteristics, sex and age-related differences, and the implications of revascularization and atherosclerosis progression. Onsite, Cleerly will demonstrate the company’s AI-enabled coronary computed tomography angiography (CCTA) solution to help guide personalized prognosis, diagnosis, and treatment of coronary artery disease (CAD).





Cleerly will be participating in the following sessions:

Saturday, November 16, 2024: The Roads Less Travelled: Diverse Career Options in Cardiology (9:45 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. CT). Cleerly founder and CEO, James K. Min, MD, will present on his journey from cardiology to the business side of healthcare. He will share insights into the unique career paths in cardiology, exploring how clinical experience can drive impactful innovation in the field. New Discoveries in Microvascular Disease and Coronary Artery Disease: Sex and Age Differences , an Abstract Oral Presentation (10:45 a.m. to 10:55 a.m. CT) with Suvasini Lakshmanan, MD, MS. She will discuss sex-specific plaque characteristics and cardiovascular (CV) risk from the ISCHEMIA Trial New Concepts Regarding Vulnerable Plaque , an Abstract Moderated Digital Poster Session (11:10 a.m. to 12:35 p.m. CT) with Shant Malkaisan, MD. From the global ICONIC study, he will explore revascularization outcomes in patients with low-density, non-calcified plaque (LD-NCP) and will have insights on preventive strategies for patients with elevated LD-NCP levels.

Sunday, November 17, 2024: Sex Differences in CVD 2 , an Abstract Poster Session (3:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. CT) with Ryo Okubo, PhD. He will discuss coronary atherosclerosis by age and sex using AI-QCT in a high-risk Japanese cohort of the INVICTUS population, including the need for age-specific approaches in coronary disease prevention.

Monday, November 18, 2024: Coronary and Non-coronary Applications of Coronary CT and Photon Imaging , Moderated Digital Poster Session (9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. CT). Keishi Ichikawa, MD, PhD, will discuss using AI-QCT from the Miami Heart Study population to analyze plaque volume distribution in a healthy, general population.



Stop by and learn more about Cleerly at booth 5 in the Health Innovation Pavilion. To see a full schedule of Cleerly presentations or schedule a meeting with Cleerly leadership, please visit this link.

